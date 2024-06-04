Pinkfong Surpasses 100 Billion Views on YouTube, Captivating Audiences Worldwide

The creators of the Baby Shark have achieved another unprecedented milestone: every person on Earth has viewed content more than 10 times

The integrated 360-degree strategy has fueled continuous growth and engagement on YouTube, generating an average of 100 million new views and 200,000 new subscribers per day

SEOUL, South Korea, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind the cultural phenomenon Baby Shark, has achieved another unprecedented milestone by surpassing 100 billion lifetime views across its channels on YouTube. This figure is equivalent to every person on Earth watching The Pinkfong Company's content more than 10 times.

The Pinkfong Company 100 Billion YouTube Views

Since uploading the first video in 2014, The Pinkfong Company has captivated audiences in 244 countries and territories, amassing 680,000 years of lifetime viewing and nearly 200 million subscribers. With a vast library of over 7,000 pieces of content in 25 languages, the company's YouTube channels have experienced remarkable growth across various regions and languages. In particular, the channels have marked strong growth among families in Latin America over the past year. Spanish-language content views have increased by 300% year-over-year, while Portuguese-language content views have risen by 126.6%.

Building on its success on YouTube, The Pinkfong Company has expanded its offerings of beloved properties across various formats, including feature films, animated TV series, live shows, consumer products, and more. This integrated 360-degree approach has led to even greater growth on YouTube, with an average of 100 million fresh views and 200,000 new subscribers on Pinkfong's YouTube channels.

"Reaching 100 billion YouTube views is a testament to our commitment to providing joyful content that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere, regardless of age, language or region," said Min-seok Kim, CEO of The Pinkfong Company. "This incredible milestone reflects the global appeal of our content and the strong connection we have built with families worldwide. We are grateful for the support of our fans and look forward to continuing to bring entertaining experiences that connect people around the world."

The Pinkfong Company has set several groundbreaking records on YouTube since its debut on the platform. In January 2022, the "Baby Shark Dance" video surpassed the most-viewed YouTube video in the world, becoming the first video in history to reach 10 billion views. As of June 2024, the number of views for "Baby Shark Dance" is 14.5 billion, and this video is currently the only video to surpass 10 billion views on YouTube. In addition, the company won YouTube's 50 Million Award with Pinkfong's official English YouTube channel reaching 50 million subscribers. The company also has 4 YouTube channels that have won YouTube's Diamond Creator Award by surpassing 10 million subscribers.

The Pinkfong Company's success extends beyond its iconic "Pinkfong" and "Baby Shark" IP, as the company's newest properties, including "Bebefinn," "SEALOOK," and "Moon Shark," are experiencing rapid growth and gaining international popularity and affinity. Bebefinn made history as the first Korean animation to rank in the top 10 on Netflix in 21 countries, while SEALOOK and Moon Shark have captured the hearts of viewers of all ages with their unique storytelling and captivating visuals.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn .

SOURCE The Pinkfong Company