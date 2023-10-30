Pinkfong Sweeps Netflix with Bebefinn, Becoming No.1 in Today's Top 10 Kids Series in 4 Countries

The Pinkfong Company

30 Oct, 2023, 09:05 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, announced that its latest 3D animated sing-along series, Bebefinn, has topped Netflix's Today's Top 10 Kids Series in the U.S. as of October 26, 2023.  In addition to the U.S., the show has topped the same chart in three other countries, including Singapore, South Korea and Ireland.

With the recent release of its captivating second season, Bebefinn has captured the hearts of young viewers around the world, climbing into the Today's Top 10 Kids on Netflix in 18 countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia and Mexico, according to FlixPatrol.

Since its debut in April 2022, Bebefinn has become an instant sensation, reaching 14 million subscribers and 5.5 billion views on YouTube. Having achieved YouTube's Diamond Creator Award within 14 months, Bebefinn became the fastest YouTube channel launched by The Pinkfong Company to reach this milestone.

Bebefinn has also connected with fans across social media platforms by sharing kid-friendly content in short-form videos. Bebefinn's official TikTok account has surpassed nearly 4 million subscribers, while Bora and Brody's TikTok accounts have surpassed 1 million followers just 11 months after launch. With this milestone, all three Bebefinn siblings have earned the TikTok Silver Award.

Thanks to its global popularity, Bebefinn will expand its universe with a global licensing program, interactive live shows and merchandise. In September 2023, Pinkfong appointed Medialink as the licensing agent for Bebefinn in Indonesia and the Philippines.

*Note to editor: The 18 countries that Bebefinn made Netflix's Today's Top 10 Kids include Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, India, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

