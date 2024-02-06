- In addition to certifying RIAA Diamond and BRIT Certified 4x Platinum, Baby Shark received additional certifications in France, Spain, Poland and Italy

- Baby Shark ended 2023 at #89 on the Global Billboard Top 200 chart, marking its third consecutive year on the chart and the only children's song to reach this milestone

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company , the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, today announced that its Baby Shark single received its first official Gold certification from France's National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing (SNEP). With 15 million cumulative streams in France, Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" made history as the first Korean animation to earn gold certification in France.

Pinkfong’s Baby Shark Bags its First Gold Certification in France

France has been one of the top regions that brought the most subscribers to Pinkfong on YouTube, and its popularity continues to grow. As of January 2024, the cumulative number of views in France for all of The Pinkfong Company's YouTube channels has exceeded 626 million views, and Pinkfong's official French-language channel has reached 95 million cumulative views. The company has continued to expand its service in France, launching a new French channel for its latest hit 3D animated series, Bebefinn, in December 2023.

Baby Shark has captured the hearts of listeners in Europe, earning additional certifications across Europe with its iconic song. Released in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment UK's Relentless Records, Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" single has continued its reign on the UK Singles Chart, accumulating over 2.5 million chart units and making it 4x Platinum certified as of January 2024. In addition to France and the UK, the single has been certified Platinum by PROMUSICAE in Spain, 2× Platinum by ZPAV in Poland, and Platinum by FIMI in Italy. Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" is distributed by The Orchard, a leading global music distribution and artist & label services company and member of Sony Music Entertainment.

As one of the most beloved songs for kids and families, "Baby Shark" has continued its reign on the global streaming charts. "Baby Shark" ended at #89 in 2023 on the Global Billboard Top 200 chart, marking its third consecutive year on the chart and the only children's song to reach this milestone.

Having spent 44 weeks in the top 75 of the UK Singles Chart, "Baby Shark" re-entered the UK Singles Chart at #47 in January 2024, marking the single's first time in the top 100 since January 2022. According to The Official Charts in December 2022, Pinkfong's Baby Shark placed 8th on the UK's Official Top 200 most-streamed song chart.

Pinkfong has connected kids and families around the world through its array of family-friendly songs with catchy melodies and uniquely upbeat rhythms. The world-renowned "Baby Shark" song became a breakout sensation, recording a 20-week streak on the Billboard Hot 100 and receiving RIAA Diamond certification (11x Platinum).

An official from The Pinkfong Company said, "We are delighted to celebrate another incredible milestone for our beloved Baby Shark and witness that our music is bringing people together around the world. We will continue to deliver songs and stories that people of all ages can enjoy together."

