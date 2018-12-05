Pinnacle Consulting and Sitetracker partner to make data-driven decisions and increase project tracking efficiency.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker , the project and asset management standard for innovative infrastructure owners and operators like Verizon, SAC Wireless, and Tilson Technology, is proud to announce their partnership with telecom service provider Pinnacle Consulting to accelerate business growth and increase project tracking efficiency.

Pinnacle Consulting experts have a long track record of helping their customers achieve the greatest possible return on investment (ROI) and the most efficient path to network deployment and tower construction project completion in the industry.

Many service providers find it difficult to manage projects like new towers builds, tower modifications, and site acquisition, using software like desktop spreadsheets. Industry leaders at Pinnacle Consulting recognized the benefits of improving their operational processes. Now, with Sitetracker, each project manager will save over six hours a week on project updates and reporting. Pinnacle Consulting is now operating in a single source of truth enabling them to make more informed business decisions.

Chad Ward, President and Ben Feldman, Vice-President, said, "Our team is most organized and efficient when we use Sitetracker. We pride ourselves in efficient network deployment and construction operations — now we can track our project management efforts in real time and make more accurate data-driven decisions."

Giuseppe Incitti, Sitetracker CEO, is excited to be partnering with Pinnacle, "Pinnacle can now manage all of their teams on network deployment and tower construction projects in one place. They can operate much more efficiently, enabling them to accelerate business growth."

Pinnacle Consulting expects to see increased efficiency in project tracking and the Sitetracker team is excited to be working with them to enable accelerated business growth.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to perfect how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and alternative energy industries — such as Verizon, Nokia, Fortis, Alphabet, and Panasonic — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $12 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com .

About Pinnacle Consulting

Pinnacle Consulting experts have a long track record of helping their customers achieve the greatest possible return on investment and most efficient means to network deployment and tower construction project completion in the industry.

SOURCE Sitetracker

Related Links

http://www.sitetracker.com

