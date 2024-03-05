PINNACLE FERTILITY PARTNERS WITH LABCORP TO ENHANCE GENETIC TESTING SERVICES

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility, a leading network of high-performing family-building clinics, recently announced a strategic partnership with Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services.

Labcorp brings more than 50 years of experience and a focus on innovation in women's health and reproductive genetics to this partnership, enhancing the scope and quality of genetic testing services available to Pinnacle Fertility's patients. Leveraging Labcorp's extensive experience in genetic screening and diagnostics will provide accurate and comprehensive insights into patients' reproductive health, supporting a more precise understanding of potential genetic factors impacting fertility.

"We are excited about our collaboration with Labcorp, which aligns with our commitment to offer advanced and personalized fertility solutions to our patients," said Beth Zoneraich, CEO at Pinnacle Fertility. "By integrating Labcorp's breadth of genetic testing experience, we expect to elevate the level of care we provide and bring hope to those on the path to building their families."

Pinnacle Fertility remains committed to a patient-centric approach, and the partnership with Labcorp reinforces this commitment by providing clear and actionable genetic information to individuals and couples navigating their fertility journey.

"Partnering with a laboratory that supports multiple steps of each patient's journey is critical, from routine screening to a wide array of genetic testing options and comprehensive services, Labcorp is uniquely positioned to support our services, making it easier for our clinics to optimize patient care," said Zoneraich.

This partnership further solidifies Pinnacle Fertility's reputation as a leader in patient-centered fertility care with dedicated professionals and thoughtful technological advancements that best support the patients who trust us with their journeys to parenthood.

For more information about Pinnacle Fertility, visit www.pinnaclefertility.com.

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is a patient-first, physician-led fertility care platform supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 67,000 employees serve clients in over 100 countries, worked on over 84% of the new drugs approved by the FDA in 2023 and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com

