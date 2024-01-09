Seattle Reproductive Medicine Welcomes Dr. Amanda Hurliman to Its Esteemed Team

SEATTLE, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Reproductive Medicine (SRM), a premier provider of reproductive health services within the Pinnacle Fertility network, proudly welcomes Dr. Amanda Hurliman, a compassionate and skilled specialist in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI), to its esteemed team.

Bringing a decade of experience from ORM Fertility in the Pacific Northwest, Dr. Hurliman has touched many lives, from serving as medical director since 2021 to leading the Bellevue practice since 2022. Her profound expertise in REI, rooted in an education from OHSU in Portland, Oregon, and a fellowship at the University of Vermont, is just a part of her story.

Renowned for her dedication to patient care and consistent recognition as a Top Doctor in Portland since 2015, Dr. Hurliman deeply resonates with those embarking on their fertility journeys. Whether she is supporting an egg donor eager to contribute to a loving family, guiding an individual in egg-freezing decisions, or assisting couples eager to welcome a new life, Dr. Hurliman's approach is always patient-first and empathetic.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Seattle Reproductive Medicine and look forward to continuing my journey in helping individuals and couples achieve their dreams of building a family," shares Dr. Hurliman. "As a compassionate reproductive physician, I am committed to providing personalized, patient-focused care. I'm excited to bring my experience and empathy to SRM and to share in the joy and hope that comes with each patient's story in the beautiful setting of the Pacific Northwest."

Dr. Hurliman's life as a devoted mom of three boys and two dogs and an enthusiast of the Pacific Northwest's vibrant lifestyle shapes her understanding and relatability as a physician. Her personal and professional experiences converge to create a uniquely supportive environment for those navigating the complexities of fertility.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Amanda Hurliman to our team at Seattle Reproductive Medicine," said Dr. Nancy Klein. "Her impressive track record and her passion for helping families grow align perfectly with SRM's values and mission. We look forward to the invaluable contributions she will bring to our community."

Dr. Hurliman will serve patients in both Seattle and Bellevue, bringing her invaluable insight and heartfelt commitment to each person's unique journey.

For more information about Dr. Hurliman and her role at SRM, please visit seattlefertiltiy.com .

About Seattle Reproductive Medicine

Seattle Reproductive Medicine (SRM) has provided exceptional and thoughtful fertility care in the Pacific Northwest for nearly two decades. SRM has welcomed more than 12,000+ babies into the world through its treatments for individuals and couples guiding its care with the core values of hope, teamwork, integrity, patient-focused and compassion. As a center of excellence and a part of the Pinnacle Fertility network, SRM is committed to offering the highest standard of care in reproductive medicine, supported by advanced technology and a team of experienced professionals.

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is a patient-first, physician-led fertility care platform supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

