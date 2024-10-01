Pinnacle Group Expands its Global Footprint with Regional Headquarters in India

Pinnacle Group, along with its IT staffing/professional services brand, PTR Global, is both the largest Latina-owned workforce solutions provider in the U.S. and the largest diverse-owned, VMS-agnostic MSP worldwide. Over the last five years, it has been expanding globally to support customers in over 20 countries. Locating its first non-U.S. headquarters in Chennai strategically positions the company to deepen relationships with its existing customer base in the region. The new office aims to provide increased support for Pinnacle Group's global operations while also driving growth within India and the larger APAC region, including attracting new customers.

"We are proud to open our first non-U.S. regional headquarters office in Chennai. India is a key strategic market for Pinnacle Group and many of our customers," said Pinnacle Group Chairman and CEO, Nina Vaca. "We see tremendous potential here and we're committed to extending our investments in people and technology to drive further innovation and serve more of our customers in India and beyond."

U.S. Consul General Chris Hodges was in attendance at the ribbon cutting ceremony and said, "Businesses like Pinnacle are part of the core model for U.S. economic success – creative, innovative, inclusive and on the move. That's why it makes sense that they are locating here in Chennai, a home for top-class talent and a supportive business environment. It's partnerships like these that are taking the U.S. and India forward."

His sentiments were echoed by Mr. Vishnu Venugopalan, Managing Director and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu, "We are proud to welcome Pinnacle Group to Tamil Nadu and look forward to seeing the growth they can achieve be building a strong local foundation from their APAC regional headquarters here in Chennai."

Currently, Pinnacle Group's customers are primarily U.S.-based corporations with extensive multinational operations. Building a strong presence in the APAC region will continue to provide support to the global customer base while also driving additional growth with local customers. Employing thousands of associates globally, Pinnacle Group has an India workforce of around 100 workers today that is expected to increase rapidly within the next 18-24 months.

About Pinnacle Group

Pinnacle Group, along with its IT staffing/professional services brand, PTR Global, is both the largest Latina-owned workforce solutions provider in the U.S. and the largest diverse-owned, VMS-agnostic MSP worldwide. Founded by Nina Vaca in 1996, Pinnacle Group's core services include managed services (MSP), SOW/services procurement, payrolling services (employer/agent of record), and VMS advisory, implementation and configuration via triple certification in the three industry leading platforms (Beeline, SAP Fieldglass, and Workday VNDLY). PTR Global offers a full suite of leading IT and professional talent solutions. With an unwavering commitment to client service and a specialty in analytics and emerging technologies, Pinnacle Group provides transformational outcomes to primarily Fortune 500 clients and other large buyers of contingent workforce solutions across 20 countries and growing. In 2024, Pinnacle Group was named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women and for Diversity by Newsweek and in 2024 was ranked among the top 20 in global MSP services and among the top 30 largest IT staffing firms by Staffing Industry Analysts. For more information, visit www.pinnacle1.com and www.ptrglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Stewart

Chief of Staff

erin.stewart@pinnacle1.com

(214) 466-2656

SOURCE Pinnacle Group