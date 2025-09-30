Pinnacle Group Wins Innovation Award at Workday Rising

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday named Pinnacle Group a 2025 winner of its annual Workday Professional and Business Services Innovation Awards. Announced at Workday Rising earlier this month, these awards honor Workday customers who consistently cultivate improvements across their organization, support and empower their peers, and advance the industry.

Pinnacle Group was recognized with the Smart Money Professional & Business Services (PBS) Innovation Award. The award was given in recognition of enhancements made to AP/AR connections for automated Pay When Paid processes.

Workday's Alison Natali (left) and Patrice Cappello (right) present the award to Justin Junkel on behalf of Pinnacle Group during Workday Rising

"Pinnacle Group exemplifies what this award is all about. They have not just adopted Workday; they are using it strategically to streamline their financial operations and enhance service delivery globally and at scale," said Patrice Cappello, managing director for PBS and T&M industries for Workday. "Being recognized with the Smart Money Award is a testament to their commitment to innovation and to transforming how their teams work. Pinnacle Group is a powerful example of what is possible when innovative companies unlock the power of the Workday platform."

Receiving the award on Pinnacle Group's behalf was Justin Junkel, Executive Vice President of Global Technology, Operations, and Finance.

"Being recognized for innovation by Workday is an honor and something we are very proud of," said Junkel. "The new Pay-When-Paid Built-On Workday app has allowed us to significantly improve processing times, auditability and traceability of transactions in Workday, while also providing more capable real-time reporting on the connected AR/AP transaction in Workday. This is a major enhancement to the scalability of our global financial operations."

Junkel also gave a fireside chat at Workday Rising in collaboration with Accenture and Salesforce on the use of AI in Finance.

"Innovative spirit is one of our core values at Pinnacle Group. The way our team has leaned in to enhance and optimize Workday's features to better align with Pinnacle's needs and customer expectations is a perfect example of this value in action. Over the last five years, our investments in Workday have elevated our business to a new level and we look forward to continuing to innovate and evolve our utilization of this incredible platform," said Nina Vaca, Pinnacle Group's CEO.

About Pinnacle Group

Pinnacle Group is a global workforce solutions leader serving primarily Fortune 500 customers across 25 countries and counting. Founded by Nina Vaca in 1996, Pinnacle Group's core services include managed services (MSP), SOW/services procurement, payrolling services (employer/agent of record), and VMS advisory, implementation and system integrator services; Pinnacle Group is certified by the three industry leading platforms (Beeline, SAP Fieldglass, and Workday VNDLY). Through its PTR Global brand, it offers a full suite of leading IT and professional talent solutions and is ranked 30th largest IT staffing firm in the country. Pinnacle Group was named one of America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek in both 2024 and 2025.

For more information, visit www.pinnacle1.com and www.ptrglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Luciano Mancini

[email protected]

972-619-4628

SOURCE Pinnacle Group