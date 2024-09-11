Pinnacle Group Launches New PTR Global Brand for Talent Solutions Services

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Group, the country's largest Latina-owned workforce solutions company, is proud to announce a new brand for its talent solutions offerings, PTR Global. The purpose of launching the new brand is to more clearly differentiate its service lines and better serve customers by providing increased structure and clarity internally and externally.

Founded in 1996 by Dallas entrepreneur, Nina Vaca, Pinnacle Group started as a one-woman IT staffing firm and now counts over 20% of the Fortune 100 as customers. During its nearly three decades in business, it has expanded steadily from serving customers regionally, then nationally and now globally in over 20 countries and counting.

Today, Pinnacle Group is among the top 20 largest global providers of MSP services and among the top 30 Largest IT Staffing Firms, according to Staffing Industry Analysts. The new PTR Global brand will house all talent acquisition services, including IT/professional staffing, along with professional services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), direct hire, and direct sourcing offerings.

"For 28 years, we have operated under a unified brand for all services. While we have experienced tremendous success and growth under this model, we have reached a size and scale where we believe differentiating our brands will be more effective going forward," said Nina Vaca, Pinnacle Group Chairman and CEO. "PTR Global is a critical part of our long-term strategic plan and we will invest in developing it into an industry-leading brand in its own right."

"As Pinnacle Group launches its new PTR Global brand, it exemplifies the kind of success that entrepreneurs and their companies can have in Dallas," said Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson. "With a thriving business environment including multinational corporate headquarters and smaller start-ups, Dallas continues to foster innovation and growth. As the city's Entrepreneur-in-Residence, Nina Vaca embodies the innovative Dallas spirit and I congratulate her and her team for taking this exciting next step."

About PTR Global

PTR Global is a leader in IT and professional talent acquisition, including staff augmentation (contract/contract-to-hire), professional services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), direct hire and direct sourcing. Built to serve large buyers of contingent labor, it has deep expertise in serving world-leading companies in tech/telecom, media & communications, financial services, travel & hospitality, and energy/utilities. It is 100% woman and minority (Hispanic) owned and led. For more information visit www.ptrglobal.com.

About Pinnacle Group

Pinnacle Group is the largest Latina-owned and led global workforce solutions provider. Founded by Nina Vaca in 1996, Pinnacle Group's core services include managed services (MSP), SOW/services procurement, payrolling services (employer/agent of record), and VMS advisory, implementation and configuration via triple certification in the three industry leading platforms (Beeline, SAP Fieldglass, and Workday VNDLY). With an unwavering commitment to client service and a specialty in analytics and emerging technologies, Pinnacle Group provides transformational outcomes to primarily Fortune 500 clients and other large buyers of contingent workforce solutions across 20 countries and growing. In 2024, Pinnacle Group was named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women and for Diversity by Newsweek. For more information, visit http://www.pinnacle1.com.

