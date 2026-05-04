Pinnacle Group Launches PinnacleSI to Provide Advisory Services with Technology Expertise

New stand-alone service offering combines workforce program advisory with certified capabilities in all leading enterprise VMS platforms

DALLAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global workforce solutions provider Pinnacle Group today announced the formal launch of PinnacleSI, a new brand providing strategic advisory and technology services to enterprise organizations.

PinnacleSI is built to serve companies navigating increasing complexity in extended workforce management. The brand will offer a range of services that combine advisory depth with certified implementation and delivery capability across the three leading Vendor Management System (VMS) platforms: Beeline, SAP Fieldglass, and Workday VNDLY.

"Contingent workforce programs are evolving toward advisory-led models, and CWM providers are expected to move beyond execution and play a more strategic role. As enterprises navigate growing workforce complexity, the ability to integrate program design, governance, and platform expertise is becoming critical to building more structured and future-ready workforce solutions. Pinnacle Group has launched PinnacleSI with an advisory-led approach to align with growing buyer demand," said Lokesh Goyal, vice president, Everest Group.

"Over the past several years, customers have increasingly relied on our team not just for exceptional execution, but also for strategic guidance," said Nina Vaca, chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Group. "The launch of PinnacleSI formalizes the deep advisory expertise, methodology, and measurable impact we've developed and allows us to offer it more broadly to a wider range of global customers."

PinnacleSI began over a decade ago as part of Pinnacle Group's MSP and VMS Solutions practices and has grown into a standalone service.

"Offering tailored advisory and technology services through PinnacleSI expands our reach and allows us to meet more of our customers' needs," said Michael Keiper, senior vice president of Pinnacle Group. "By leveraging our expertise and scale, we can help solution the most complex technical or strategic challenges customers are facing today."

About PinnacleSI

PinnacleSI provides extended workforce advisory and technology services, helping customers design, govern, and optimize the programs that run their extended workforces. Combining workforce advisory depth with certified delivery capability across Beeline, SAP Fieldglass, and Workday VNDLY, PinnacleSI partners with procurement, HR, IT, and finance leaders to bring structure, visibility, and performance to enterprise-level extended workforce programs. PinnacleSI's services address program needs across the full lifecycle: Strategy & Advisory, VMS Implementation, Integration & Optimization, Support & Managed VMS Services, Change Management & Training, Reporting & Analytics. PinnacleSI is a Pinnacle Group brand.

For more information, visit pinnaclesi.pinnacle1.com.

About Pinnacle Group

Pinnacle Group is a global workforce solutions leader serving primarily Fortune 500 customers across 25 countries and counting. Founded by Nina Vaca in 1996 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Pinnacle Group's core services include managed services (MSP), SOW/services procurement, payrolling services (employer/agent of record), and VMS solutions.

For more information, visit pinnacle1.com.

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SOURCE Pinnacle Group