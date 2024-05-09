Pinnacle Group Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek

This recognition honors Pinnacle Group's enduring commitment to creating and growing a diverse and inclusive workplace.

DALLAS, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Group, the country's largest Hispanic-owned IT/professional staffing and workforce solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

This recognition resulted from a survey of over 220,000 individuals and included over 1.5 million company reviews. Among the factors considered in the survey are a company's proactive management of its diverse workforce, sustainability, compensation, training and career progression, work environment, and corporate culture.

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic – and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024, highlighting companies that are committed to offering a diverse and inclusive work environment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

Founded and led by Chairman and CEO Nina Vaca, Pinnacle Group is a full-service IT/professional staffing and workforce solutions provider serving over 20% of the Fortune 100 with a growing global reach that spans five continents and counting. It was twice named the fastest-growing women-owned/led company in the country and was included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies 13 times.

"Diversity and inclusion are central to Pinnacle's corporate culture and inform how we serve all of our stakeholders from our employees to our customers to our supply chain to our community. And it's been this way since the company started," said Nina Vaca. "We have seen firsthand the power of diverse and inclusive teams in driving strategic business outcomes at all levels and are grateful that Newsweek is highlighting companies who are engaged in this important work."

Pinnacle Group is the largest Hispanic-owned and led global workforce solutions provider. Founded by Nina Vaca in 1996, Pinnacle Group's core services include staffing (contract/full-time), professional services, recruitment outsource processing (RPO), direct sourcing, managed services (MSP), and employer/agent of record services. With an unwavering commitment to client service and a specialty in analytics and emerging technologies, Pinnacle Group provides transformational outcomes to primarily Fortune 500 clients and other large buyers of contingent workforce solutions. For more information, visit http://www.pinnacle1.com.

