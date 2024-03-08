Pinnacle Group Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

This award recognizes the impact of Pinnacle Group's longstanding commitment to creating the conditions for women to thrive and opportunities for them to grow.

DALLAS, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Group, the country's largest Latina-owned workforce solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

Pinnacle Group (PRNewsfoto/Pinnacle Group)

This recognition resulted from a survey of over 142,000 women and included representation at over 848,000 companies in America. Among the factors considered in the survey are compensation, work-life balance, and proactive management on diversity. Pinnacle Group was among the 1,000 companies selected and was given the highest possible rating of five out of five stars.

"Despite advancements in workplace equality, women still encounter significant barriers in terms of leadership opportunities, fair compensation and other forms of discrimination. Recognizing and addressing these challenges are crucial for progress," said Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. "It is important to highlight companies that are leading the way in fostering a culture of equality and respect. To that end, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 For Women."

Founded and led by Chairman and CEO Nina Vaca, Pinnacle Group was twice named the fastest-growing women-owned/led company in the country by the Women Presidents' Organization. During its nearly 28 years in business, Pinnacle Group has grown from a small IT staffing company to a full-service workforce solutions provider serving over 20% of the Fortune 100 with a global reach that includes 25 countries and counting.

"This is a beautiful validation of what we at Pinnacle Group already know – this is an incredible company for women. The success of women at Pinnacle is tightly linked to the company's overall success and growth, with women making up 61% of our U.S. corporate team and 54% of our global corporate team," said Nina Vaca. "I could not be prouder of the women and men of Pinnacle for creating and sustaining this vital environment."

About Pinnacle Group

Pinnacle Group is the largest Latina-owned and led global workforce solutions provider. Founded by Nina Vaca in 1996, Pinnacle Group's core services include staffing (contract/full-time), professional services, recruitment outsource processing (RPO), direct sourcing, managed services (MSP), and employer/agent of record services. With an unwavering commitment to client service and a specialty in analytics and emerging technologies, Pinnacle Group provides transformational outcomes to primarily Fortune 500 clients and other large buyers of contingent workforce solutions. Pinnacle Group was named one of the fastest-growing companies in the US 13 times and was named the fastest-growing women-owned/led company in the country by the Women Presidents' Organization twice. For more information, visit http://www.pinnacle1.com.

