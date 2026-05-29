Ferrari of Denver has been sold by Lithia Motors to Jason Pittack of the Woodhouse Auto Family

of the Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions represented the seller in the transaction

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a leading automotive dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Ferrari of Denver in Denver, Colorado, from Lithia Motors to Jason Pittack, CEO of the Woodhouse Auto Family. The dealership will continue operating as Ferrari of Denver under its new ownership.

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Facilitates Sale of Ferrari of Denver in Colorado.

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions represented Lithia Motors in the transaction, marking the firm's second completed transaction with Lithia Motors in 2026, following the sale of Toyota of Gallatin in Metro Nashville earlier this year.

Pinnacle has become a trusted advisor to Lithia Motors through a relationship built on more than 30 years of collaboration, representing the organization in dozens of transactions as both a buyer and seller.

This transaction also marks Pinnacle's second completed transaction involving Jason Pittack, following the sale of Porsche Des Moines earlier this year. It reflects Pinnacle's continued experience advising clients on high-profile premium and luxury brand transactions nationwide.

"Premium and luxury dealerships require a unique understanding of brand standards, customer relationships, and long-term market positioning," said Bill Scrivner, Founder and CEO of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions. "We were honored to represent Lithia Motors in this transaction and help facilitate another opportunity with Jason Pittack. Our relationship with both parties, combined with decades of experience in dealership transactions, helped create alignment throughout the process and position the business for continued success."

The transaction closed on May 28, 2026. Pinnacle continues to advise dealer groups across the country on strategic acquisitions, divestitures, and long-term growth opportunities.

About Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions has over 85 years of combined experience as dealership brokers. The firm has completed more than 850 transactions, representing over $40 billion in proceeds for its clients. Pinnacle is a trusted partner to both buyers and sellers, providing expert guidance and customized strategies that drive value and long-term success in every transaction.

To learn more about Pinnacle's services or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit www.pinnaclemergers.com

SOURCE Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions