Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions represented Rob McGee in the acquisition of Lexus of Warwick from Penske Automotive Group

represented in the acquisition of from The store will remain Lexus of Warwick , adding to the McGee Automotive Family's growing multi-state portfolio

, adding to the growing multi-state portfolio The deal reflects Pinnacle's strong relationship with Penske Automotive Group and a new partnership with the McGee Automotive Family

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a leading auto dealership brokerage firm, announces the sale of Lexus of Warwick, in Warwick, Rhode Island, from Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to Rob McGee of the McGee Automotive Family.

The transaction closed on March 26, 2026, and the dealership will continue to operate under its existing name.

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Facilitates Sale of Lexus of Warwick in Rhode Island.

"I'm very excited to be joining the Lexus family in coming to Rhode Island, and thank Pinnacle and PAG for this opportunity," said Rob McGee, owner of the McGee Automotive Family. "This adds to our current 14 dealerships, representing 10 brands across five states; so great for our entire McGee team."

"Our long and respected relationship with both Pinnacle and Dennis Thornhill helped drive this unique deal with a quality local dealer," said Roger Penske, CEO of Penske Automotive Group. "We enjoyed working with Rob McGee and his team - a smooth transaction throughout."

"This was an extremely smooth transaction with two outstanding teams," said Dennis J. Thornhill, Executive Advisor at Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions. "The McGee family has a long history of being a tremendous ambassador of the Toyota brand, and I'm thrilled to see them join the exclusive club of Lexus dealers."

Pinnacle represented the buyer, Rob McGee, marking its first transaction with McGee Automotive Family. Pinnacle has previously worked with Penske Automotive Group on multiple deals, contributing to the firm's strong track record of facilitating successful transactions, and has advised PAG on both the buy-side and sell-side. Previous transactions include assisting in the sale of multiple Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai dealerships in Texas.

About Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions has over 85 years of combined experience as dealership brokers. The firm has completed more than 850 transactions, representing over $40 billion in proceeds for its clients. Pinnacle is a trusted partner to both buyers and sellers, providing expert guidance and customized strategies that drive value and long-term success in every transaction.

To learn more about Pinnacle's services or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit www.pinnaclemergers.com.

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