Pinnacle represented Team Gillman and owner Chris Gillman in the dealership buy-sell transaction

and owner in the dealership buy-sell transaction Gilchrist Automotive acquired the Houston Chevrolet dealership and will operate as Gilchrist Chevrolet

This marks the fourth dealership transaction Pinnacle has completed with Team Gillman

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a leader in auto dealership brokerage, announces the successful sale of Team Gillman Chevrolet in Houston, Texas. Pinnacle represented Team Gillman and owner Chris Gillman in the transaction. Gilchrist Automotive has acquired the dealership and will operate as Gilchrist Chevrolet.

This marks the fourth transaction Pinnacle has completed with Team Gillman, further underscoring a long-standing relationship built on trust, performance, and shared success.

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Facilitates Sale of Team Gillman Chevrolet in Houston

"This is my fourth transaction with Pinnacle," said Chris Gillman. "Mike Sims and Bill Scrivner have earned my trust and have been a great partner to our organization. As we continue to grow our company and look for new opportunities, this transaction made sense for the company and our employees, and we feel they are in great hands with the Gilchrist family."

Pinnacle's relationship with the Gillman family spans more than two decades, reflecting the firm's relationship-first philosophy and deep roots in the Texas automotive market.

"We have a 20-year relationship with the Gillman family and have enjoyed working with Chris and his team," said Bill Scrivner, Founder and CEO of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions. "Chris continues to build on his family's long legacy as a leader in the South Texas retail automotive business."

"Working with Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions was a five-star experience," said Charlie Gilchrist, Dealer Principal at Gilchrist Automotive. "While buy-sells can become very cumbersome and complex, Mike Sims and Wes Hamilton made for a smooth and seamless transaction, keeping both sides focused and on task as we navigated the process from introduction to close. We have done many deals, but this transaction was greatly simplified by Pinnacle, and we look forward to doing more deals with them in the future."

The Pinnacle team has completed more than 100 dealership transactions in Texas and continues to make its home state a priority for building strong relationships.

About Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions has over 85 years of combined experience as dealership brokers. The firm has completed more than 850 transactions, representing over $40 billion in proceeds for its clients. Pinnacle is a trusted partner to both buyers and sellers, providing expert guidance and customized strategies that drive value and long-term success in every transaction.

To learn more about Pinnacle's services or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit www.pinnaclemergers.com.

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SOURCE Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions