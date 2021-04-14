Pinnacle Series By Eagle Point Software Enhances On-the-job Learning Capabilities WithAutodesk Bim 360 Integration

DUBUQUE, Iowa, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software has announced that Pinnacle Series, its fully-featured AEC e-learning system, now integrates with Autodesk® BIM 360®. With Pinnacle Series and its catalog of expert-developed training content connected to BIM 360, teams gain the ability to complete on-the-job training and practice new skills for long-term development.

Autodesk Construction Cloud™ is a leading construction management platform and its BIM 360 solution connects project teams and data in real-time throughout the entire construction process. The integration between BIM 360 and Pinnacle Series lets users access high-quality AEC e-learning content from within their BIM 360 Project Home Dashboard for in-app training and microlearning initiatives.

"We are very pleased to continue to deepen our more than two-decade relationship with Autodesk," explained John Biver, President and CEO of Eagle Point Software. "The introduction of this Pinnacle Series-branded BIM 360 Partner Card is another example of the benefits to customers of an Autodesk and Eagle Point partnership."

Bianca Holtier Coury, Construction Technology Manager at Eagle Point Software, shared what this enhancement means for the industry. "As the construction landscape evolves, the ability to quickly access Pinnacle Series content will make operations more efficient. Pinnacle Series continues to be a trusted advisor for construction teams, and with this new functionality, users will benefit from an enhanced experience both in the office and on the job site."

"The construction industry and its technology solutions are evolving rapidly, and AEC professionals need access to trainings as they evolve alongside it," said James Cook, head of integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "With customers able to access Pinnacle Series' robust library of e-learning content directly within BIM 360, they are empowered not only to learn new skills, but to immediately practice them on projects and accelerate learnings that can add up to invaluable long-term professional development."

About Pinnacle Series

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC organizations work more efficiently since 1983. The Pinnacle Series team delivers the leading AEC and manufacturing learning and productivity platform to more than 200,000 global registered users. www.eaglepoint.com; (800) 678-6565. Follow Pinnacle Series: LinkedIn.



Autodesk, Autodesk Construction Cloud, and BIM 360 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

