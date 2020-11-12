Pinnacle Series By Eagle Point Software Named Autodesk® Authorized Publisher

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software's Pinnacle Series has been officially named an Autodesk® Authorized Publisher.

Pinnacle Series is now a part of an exclusive list of companies recognized by Autodesk as providing tools to help organizations and their employees accelerate their mastery of Autodesk's software and improve their productivity. Pinnacle Series is one of only seven companies to earn this designation.

Autodesk recognizes a select group of authorized publishers who create high-quality learning materials in various formats. Publishers are distinguished in their ability to provide resources that help Autodesk users enhance skills and work more efficiently.

Pinnacle Series is Eagle Point's full-featured AEC e-learning system, featuring a comprehensive catalog of software training content developed by engineers, architects, and industry experts for the AEC space.

"Our relationship with Autodesk continues to strengthen, and we are very pleased to receive this official recognition and be added to a very select list of companies who provide great value to those who tap into the power of Autodesk," explained John Biver, President and CEO of Pinnacle Series. "The Pinnacle Series team has worked to ensure users enhance their skills and work more efficiently with Autodesk software. We are proud of our impact in helping drive the productivity of workers around the globe."

Tom Williams, Autodesk's Director of Experience & Engineering, stated: "Pinnacle Series has expanded their portfolio to offer a comprehensive library of training videos, learning paths, documentation and other resources to help Autodesk customers more effectively get business value from our solutions, particularly in AEC. Their solutions enable long-term employee training, and also provide on-demand problem-solving that increases productivity. We are pleased to partner with Pinnacle Series and welcome them as an official Autodesk Authorized Publisher."

About Pinnacle Series

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has been helping AEC companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of engineers, architects, and construction technologists with hundreds of years combined experience, delivering the leading AEC and manufacturing learning and productivity platform to more than 200,000 global registered users. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software learning content created by industry professionals, knowledge capture and sharing capabilities, and ultimately increased efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com; (800) 678-6565. Follow Pinnacle Series: LinkedIn; Twitter; Facebook; YouTube.

SOURCE Eagle Point Software

Related Links

eaglepoint.com/

