Pinnacol Assurance highlights summer job safety strategies for teens

"More than 40 percent of the workplace injury claims we see are new hires, and included in this figure are teens working summer jobs," said James McMillan, director of safety services at Pinnacol Assurance. "A first job is an ideal place to learn good workplace safety habits that can keep you safe throughout your work life."

According to Pinnacol's claims data, the most common injuries for Colorado workers under 20 are:

Contusion

Laceration

Sprain

Strain

Puncture

Last year alone, Pinnacol claims data indicated more than 240 Colorado teens injured themselves in these ways. Also, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, workers under 25 years of age are twice as likely to end up in the emergency room.

Workplace accidents can have many causes but common areas of risk that teens and their employers can look out for are:

Handling sharp objects/equipment without proper training/safety equipment

Lifting too much without help, not using the right tool/dolly/cart

Improper footwear, wet or slippery floors, rushing

Carrying hot food/liquids

Prolonged standing

Exposure to heat/sun

Driving vehicles or operating equipment without proper training

Pinnacol Assurance has the largest, most experienced safety staff in Colorado, with 27 certified safety professionals, ergonomic specialists and certified industrial hygienists. The company also offers training programs for employers to create safe working environments for their employees.

