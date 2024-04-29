New state data shows injured workers rate Pinnacol highest-performing workers' comp carrier in the state by a wide margin

This is the 9th consecutive year Pinnacol has exceeded the scores of other carriers operating in Colorado

DENVER, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent data from the Colorado Division of Workers' Compensation reveal that Pinnacol Assurance is again the top-performing workers' compensation carrier for injured workers, with a score far surpassing the scores of other carriers that operate in the state. According to the latest state data, Pinnacol achieved a score of 4.2 out of 5, as rated by workers who've had claims. This marks the ninth consecutive year that Pinnacol held the top position, achieving almost a decade of outperforming its national competitors.

According to the Colorado Division of Workers' Compensation, Pinnacol's injured worker satisfaction scores have increased over the past four years. According to the Colorado Division of Workers' Compensation, Pinnacol scores highest among injured workers.

Also according to state data, Pinnacol has achieved an injured worker satisfaction rating among Spanish-speaking workers of 4.48 out of 5. Pinnacol prioritizes inclusive services for Spanish-language workers and has added various specialized support services for Spanish speakers.

Every worker filing a workers' compensation claim in the state is provided with the DOWC survey approximately 30 days following the closure of their claim. The survey solicits feedback on the quality of care and customer service the workers experienced. Pinnacol covers approximately 1 million workers in the state.

"These results reinforce the importance of investing in new services, partnerships and technology to enhance access to Pinnacol's industry-leading claims support," said Pinnacol President and CEO John O'Donnell. "As Pinnacol continues to prioritize innovation and excellence in meeting the needs of a modern and expanding workforce, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering superior support and assistance to injured workers across Colorado."

Pinnacol also conducts its own surveys of injured workers with claims to ensure the organization is meeting its service goals, as well as policyholder satisfaction surveys. Pinnacol has maintained a record-setting customer Net Promoter Score of 61, which is more than double the industry average of 28 and is on par with that of top brands such as Starbucks, Amazon and Zoom.

Offering comprehensive workers' compensation insurance, Pinnacol continues to lead the industry in Colorado thanks to its exceptional customer service and satisfaction ratings.

