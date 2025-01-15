Pinnacol Assurance Releases Community Report, Reinforcing its Commitment as a Force for Good in Colorado

Report details contributions of Pinnacol's nationally recognized civic engagement and community stewardship

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacol Assurance , Colorado's top-performing workers' compensation insurer, released its community report detailing its annual contributions to the state. In 2024, Pinnacol donated time and financial support through grants, scholarships, sponsorships, and employee volunteer and giving programs—in total, investing over $1.1 million and more than 3,000 volunteer hours.

"We're honored to play a crucial role as a steward in Colorado," said Pinnacol President and CEO John O'Donnell. "Our commitment extends beyond our operations to the community – from hosting a nationally recognized youth apprenticeship program to sponsoring the country's largest scholarship program that supports families impacted by workplace injuries to empowering our employees to give back -– we take pride in being a force for good in Colorado."

Highlights from Pinnacol's nationally recognized civic engagement and community stewardship in 2024 include:

Community grants : Pinnacol awarded $377,000 in grants to 24 nonprofit organizations focused on workforce safety, injury recovery and economic vitality

: Pinnacol awarded in grants to 24 nonprofit organizations focused on workforce safety, injury recovery and economic vitality Youth apprenticeship program : Pinnacol's apprenticeship program is the most robust in the state, providing opportunities for often underresourced young people to gain meaningful work experience. To date, Pinnacol has hired 16 full-time apprentices, 81% of whom identify with communities of color.

Pinnacol's apprenticeship program is the most robust in the state, providing opportunities for often underresourced young people to gain meaningful work experience. To date, Pinnacol has hired 16 full-time apprentices, 81% of whom identify with communities of color. Scholarships : The Pinnacol Foundation awarded $367,970 to 75 students across Colorado .

The Pinnacol Foundation awarded to 75 students across . Volunteerism : 3,000 employee volunteer hours were dedicated to 65 various nonprofits.

3,000 employee volunteer hours were dedicated to 65 various nonprofits. Employee engagement : Pinnacol's 89% employee engagement rate significantly exceeds the national average, achieved through a culture of belonging and comprehensive employee support.

The state of Colorado created Pinnacol in 1915 to ensure all workers have access to high-quality workers' compensation coverage. Pinnacol is the state's top-performing carrier, holding record-setting satisfaction scores from both injured workers and employers and its financial stewardship is rated among the top 2% of property and casualty carriers in the country.

About Pinnacol

Pinnacol Assurance is a top-performing provider of workers' compensation insurance. Our nationwide coverage goes wherever businesses grow to provide them with caring and reliable protection. We offer top-rated injured worker care, customized safety solutions and a comprehensive return to work program that helps our customers reduce risk and save costs. You can see our investment in the community through our nationally recognized apprenticeship program , Pinnacol Foundation scholarship program and award-winning diversity, equity and inclusion work. Pinnacol's team members, culture and services have received numerous awards , affirming our commitment to the people and communities we serve. Learn more at Pinnacol.com .

