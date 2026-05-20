Pinnaql Acquires Pharma Resource Group, Expanding Engineering, Validation, Tech Transfer, and Manufacturing Support for Life Sciences Clients

Acquisition strengthens Pinnaql's expertise in formulation development, technology transfer, analytical sciences, and commercial manufacturing advisory to support clients from early-phase development through commercialization.

FISHERS, Ind. and ROYERSFORD, Pa., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the announcement by 3 Boomerang Capital, Pinnaql, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Pharma Resource Group, Inc. ("PRG"), a specialized consulting firm with nearly two decades of experience supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients across the United States and internationally. The acquisition meaningfully expands Pinnaql's depth across its core service areas and brings new capabilities in formulation development, technology transfer, scale-up and analytical sciences; giving clients one integrated partner to solve the increasingly complex scientific and regulatory compliance landscape.

Elevating Compliance. Empowering Innovation.

This marks another step in Pinnaql's continued growth strategy, following its integration of VEG and the expansion of its national platform across key life sciences hubs.

"The best outcomes don't start at the regulatory filing; they begin in the lab, carry through tech transfer, and are validated on the manufacturing floor," said John Duffin, Chief Executive Officer of Pinnaql. "PRG closes the loop. By connecting scientific development expertise with our engineering, quality, and compliance capabilities, we can now walk alongside clients from their earliest formulation decisions through inspection-ready commercial manufacturing. That's what Elevating Compliance. Empowering Innovation. looks like in practice and it's what our clients need to launch and sustain innovative, compliant therapies."

For pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotech innovators, and CDMOs managing complex programs, the combined platform reduces the need to coordinate multiple specialty providers. Pinnaql can now support critical transitions across development, scale-up, manufacturing, validation, quality systems, and inspection readiness through one coordinated team.

A More Complete Partner Across the Product Lifecycle

Pinnaql's platform is built around four core service areas: Quality Systems & Operations, Laboratory Lifecycle, Manufacturing Technical Operations, and Automation / Digital Transformation. The addition of PRG both broadens and deepens our platform in two meaningful ways:

Broadened with Tech Transfer & Scale-Up. PRG's formulation scientists, analytical experts, and scientific writers give clients the specialized support needed to advance drug products from laboratory development into scalable, regulatory-ready manufacturing processes; a critical gap that previously required clients to engage separate providers.

Deepened in Manufacturing & Laboratory Services. PRG's manufacturing and science-based change control capabilities strengthen Pinnaql's ability to support clients operating in complex, regulated production environments; whether navigating technical process deviations, managing post-approval changes, or preparing for commercial launch.

"For nearly twenty years, PRG has earned the trust of clients by delivering practical, high-quality work in some of the most demanding environments in the industry," said John P. Raech, Co-Founder and President of PRG. "Joining Pinnaql gives our clients access to a broader set of capabilities — engineering, validation, quality systems, and digital tools — without any disruption to the relationships and standards they've come to rely on. For clients managing more complex programs, this opens possibilities that weren't available before."

This acquisition follows Pinnaql's earlier integration of Validation & Engineering Group (VEG), which is now beginning to operate under a unified brand in Pinnaql — consolidating engineering and validation capabilities and further demonstrating the company's commitment as a full-lifecycle partner for its clients.

Together, the combined organizations are equipped to support pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CDMO clients through every phase of product development and commercialization — delivering technically rigorous, inspection-ready solutions aligned with the evolving expectations of global regulatory authorities.

About Pinnaql

Pinnaql provides quality, regulatory, and operational excellence consulting to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and CDMO companies worldwide. The company's mission is to deliver expert-driven, compliant solutions that empower clients to accelerate innovation and improve human health. As a trusted partner, Pinnaql elevates compliance and empowers innovation throughout the product lifecycle. For more information, visit www.pinnaql.com.

About Pharma Resource Group, Inc. (PRG)

Founded in 2007, Pharma Resource Group, Inc. provides analytical sciences, formulation development, scientific writing, manufacturing advisory, and change control management consulting services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations in the United States and internationally. Known for its hands-on expertise and commitment to quality, PRG has supported clients for nearly two decades in achieving operational readiness, maintaining regulatory compliance, and executing critical programs with precision and reliability.

SOURCE Pinnaql