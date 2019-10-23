Pinpoint Predictive Releases Shopper Personality App On Shopify

Upon install, Shopper Personality quickly analyzes a merchant's store for its most profitable customers, de-identifies the resulting segment, and assembles the aggregate personality characteristics for the group from Pinpoint's proprietary personality data. The app then surfaces academic peer-reviewed communication recommendations for each group's dominant personality characteristics, together with an explorable interface that reveals how a customer segment compares to the broader U.S. adult population along 35 personality dimensions. Shopper Personality is available to Shopify merchants for free through the end of 2019.

The release of Shopper Personality marks the beginning of what will be a series of actionable, personality-driven services from Pinpoint, packaged not only for Shopify, but also via several other leading E-commerce and email marketing platforms yet to be announced.

"Packaging the Shopper Personality experience for Shopify merchants is an exciting development in the field of personality-driven marketing," said Paul Longhenry, CEO of Pinpoint Predictive. "These turn-key insights and communications recommendations represent the first release in what will soon grow into a broad portfolio of content personalization services."

In conjunction with this release, Pinpoint has launched Pinpoint.ai, a site intended to educate the E-commerce community on quantitative psychology and the emerging field psychometric AI. The site summarizes existing research in these fields and details Pinpoint's approach to personality-driven content personalization. www.pinpoint.ai

About Pinpoint

Pinpoint Predictive provides data science services that focus on the intersection of quantitative psychology and machine learning, what we refer to as the emerging field of Psychometric AI. Our mission is to empower direct-to-consumer companies with a much deeper understanding of their customers, and to greatly improve the performance of their marketing activities through personality-driven content personalization.

Pinpoint is backed by Jazz Venture Partners and the Stanford Start-X Fund. For more information, please visit www.pinpoint.ai or reach-out to info@pinpoint.ai.

SOURCE Pinpoint Predictive

Related Links

http://www.pinpoint.ai

