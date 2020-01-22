Pinpoint Predictive Thinkalike® Targeting - Beta Program

In company with the Beta Trial, Pinpoint's first app Shopper Personality app is being recognized starting today as a Shopify Staff Pick. The Pinpoint team is humbled by this honor and thanks all their great partners at Shopify.

Pinpoint's Thinkalike® Targeting service enhances Facebook targeting based upon a privacy-safe (GDPR & CCPA compliant) personality-driven analysis of any given Custom Audience used to power lookalike campaigns. The output from Pinpoint are segments of similar psychological traits, each of which can be used as a more congruent Custom Audience upon which Facebook can optimize. This powerful combination can amplify performance and improve return on advertising spend.

The free Beta Program is open to all Shopify merchants interested in improving their Facebook advertising KPIs. For more information about the program or to apply for access, please visit: https://www.pinpoint.ai/beta-program .

About Pinpoint

Pinpoint Predictive provides data science services that focus on the intersection of quantitative psychology and machine learning, also known as the emerging field of Psychometric AI. Pinpoint's mission is to empower direct-to-consumer companies with a much deeper understanding of their customers, and to greatly improve the performance of their marketing activities through personality-driven experiences.

Pinpoint is backed by Jazz Venture Partners and the Stanford Start-X Fund. For more information, please visit www.pinpoint.ai or reach-out to info@pinpoint.ai.

