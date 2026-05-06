PINS Investor Alert: Pinterest Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Concealing Tariff Revenue Exposure: Levi & Korsinsky

Critical Information: $12.77 Cumulative Per-Share Loss Quantifies Alleged Investor Damages

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Pinterest shares suffered three separate corrective declines totaling $12.77 per share during the Class Period, ultimately closing at $15.42 on February 13, 2026. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by May 29, 2026.

How the Market Repriced Pinterest Shares

The lawsuit contends that Pinterest stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period because the Company and its executives overstated the platform's ability to withstand tariff-driven advertising pullbacks from its largest retail and CPG clients. When corrective information reached the market across three separate disclosures, shares were repriced sharply downward as investors absorbed the true scope of the advertising revenue deterioration.

The first repricing occurred on November 5, 2025, when shares dropped $7.16 (21.76%) after the Company disclosed Q4 revenue guidance below consensus and acknowledged moderating ad spend from larger U.S. retailers facing tariff-related margin pressure. The second repricing followed on January 27, 2026, when the announcement of a global restructuring and workforce reduction of nearly 15% drove shares down an additional $2.49 (9.61%). The third repricing occurred on February 13, 2026, when Q4 results missed estimates and Q1 2026 guidance fell well short of expectations, sending shares down $3.12 (16.83%).

Alleged Investor Damages and Loss Causation

The November 5, 2025 decline removed $7.16 per share in alleged artificial inflation after the Company first disclosed tariff-related ad spend moderation

artificial inflation after the Company first disclosed tariff-related ad spend moderation The January 27, 2026 decline removed $2.49 per share after the restructuring announcement revealed the severity of operational pressures previously downplayed

The February 13, 2026 decline removed $3.12 per share when full-year results and forward guidance confirmed that tariff headwinds were far more damaging than represented

Cumulative per-share losses across all three corrective events totaled $12.77

Shares closed at $15.42 on February 13, 2026, after trading significantly higher throughout the Class Period

See if you can recover your per-share losses or call (212) 363-7500.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The magnitude of the repricing across three separate disclosures in this case raises important questions about whether investors received timely and accurate information about the risks facing Pinterest's core advertising business." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the Pinterest recovery action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is May 29, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PINS Lawsuit

Q: How much did PINS stock drop? A: Shares fell a cumulative $12.77 per share across three corrective disclosures, with individual declines of 21.76%, 9.61%, and 16.83%. After the final disclosure, shares closed at $15.42 on February 13, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: When did Pinterest allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 7, 2025 to February 12, 2026. Throughout this period, the Company allegedly overstated its resilience to tariff-driven advertising pullbacks. The alleged fraud was revealed through three corrective disclosures that caused significant stock declines.

Q: What do PINS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PINS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP