Pinterest and InMarket Announce Partnership for Enhanced Real-World Advertising Measurement

Advertisers can now tap InMarket's Lift Conversion Index (LCI) to develop a deeper understanding of offline outcomes like store visits generated by Pinterest campaigns in the US

 AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket, a leader in 360-degree marketing intelligence and real-time advertising, has entered into a partnership with Pinterest, a leading global platform for inspiration and discovery. Pinterest will leverage InMarket's award-winning Lift Conversion Index (LCI) measurement solution to help advertisers maximize the effectiveness of their advertising on the platform.

By integrating InMarket's LCI measurement solution with Pinterest ads, advertisers will have access to comprehensive, data-driven reports that quantify the offline impact of their digital campaigns in the US. Brands can measure the most performant tactics over time across multiple dimensions like offer, creative and audience as well as measure offline outcomes such as Incremental Visits.

InMarket's LCI measurement solution offers comprehensive closed loop attribution reporting including critical insights that allow advertisers to gain a deeper understanding of their audiences and campaigns' success both inflight and post-campaign for future campaign efforts.

"Pinterest is a global leader in inspiration and discovery for shoppers around the world. We are excited to collaborate and provide their advertisers with the most advanced measurement capabilities available," said Todd Morris, CEO of InMarket. "Our LCI measurement solution, coupled with Pinterest's highly engaged user base, presents a powerful combination to drive meaningful results for advertisers by improving media efficiency and effectiveness. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering market-leading solutions for advertising measurement in the digital marketing landscape."

About InMarket 
Since 2010, InMarket has been a leader in 360-degree marketing intelligence and real-time advertising for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platforms, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time omni-channel marketing programs, and measure the success of those programs in driving sales.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution, and digital marketing, and was awarded Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, along with a 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Award for its innovative technology. InMarket was also awarded two Outstanding Achievements at the 2023 Internet Advertising Competition for Best Consumer Goods and Best Technology Integrated Ad Campaigns. InMarket's nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com.

