Pioneer Adventures & Retreat Company, SurfYogaBeer, Announces Monumental Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals on Entire Catalog of Trips

The Leading Travel & Fitness Brand Gears Up For 10th Anniversary Milestone

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SurfYogaBeer (SYB), the leader in active, social and fitness retreats since 2014, is poised to disrupt the travel industry once again by offering massive deals on the full schedule of 2024 adventures, all as part of its SYB Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) weekend spectacular.

In celebration of its upcoming 10th Anniversary in 2024, starting on Black Friday and through Cyber Monday, SYB is offering discounts on its entire catalog of adventures - prices the company has never offered before - up to $750 off select trips throughout 2024.

As part of the four-day weekend occasion, the Black Friday deals start at 6:00am ET on 11/24 and ends at 11:59pm ET 11/27. More BFCM details will be announced at www.surfyogabeer.com in advance of the dates, including descriptions of each excursion.

"We've been running our social retreats and adventures for quite a while, but really wanted to make a splash during this special occasion and time of year where everyone is starting to think ahead to next year's travels," said Mantas Zvinas, CEO & Founder of SurfYogaBeer. "As we gear up for SurfYogaBeer's milestone 10-year anniversary, like everything we do at SYB, it was important we did so with full effort, as well as figure out other ways to give back to the incredible community we've built over the years."

Schedule of Retreats & Deals (spots are limited based on availability) :

Nicaragua 2024 NYE ( Dec 27-Jan 2 ): Celebrate NYE with a $500 discount

( ): Celebrate NYE with a discount Philippines ( Feb 17-26 ): Island hop with a $500 discount

( ): Island hop with a discount Chamonix ( Mar 12-17 ): Ski & Spritz with a $250 discount

( ): Ski & Spritz with a discount Nicaragua ( Mar 19-24 ): Discover with a $300 discount on shared rooms

( ): Discover with a discount on shared rooms Egypt ( Apr 27-May 5 ): Uncover history with a $250 discount

( ): Uncover history with a discount Morocco ( Jun 1-8 ): Experience culture with a $400 discount

( ): Experience culture with a discount Amalfi Coast ( Jun 16-22 ): Savor the wine and scenic views with a $400 discount

( ): Savor the wine and scenic views with a discount Kenya ( Jul 14-20 ): Go wild with a $250 discount

( ): Go wild with a discount Greece ( Aug 17-24 ): Sail into the sunset with a $400 discount

( ): Sail into the sunset with a discount Croatia ( Aug 26-Sep 1 ): Dive into beauty with a $250 discount

( ): Dive into beauty with a discount Turkey ( Aug 31-Sep 7 ): Wander through wonders with a $250 discount

( ): Wander through wonders with a discount Iceland ( Aug 31-Sep 5 ): Trail run the extraordinary with a $250 discount

( ): Trail run the extraordinary with a discount Mexico ( Oct 12-19 ): Enjoy vibrant culture with a $500 discount

( ): Enjoy vibrant culture with a discount Nicaragua ( Nov 19-24 ): Delve into adventure with a $750 discount on shared rooms

( ): Delve into adventure with a discount on shared rooms Nicaragua ( Nov 26-Dec 1 ): Thanksgiving on the beach with a $500 discount on shared rooms

( ): Thanksgiving on the beach with a discount on shared rooms Nicaragua ( Dec 3-8 ): Discover our secret beach with a $750 discount on shared rooms

A preview of the new schedule was recently announced in late October to all SYB Insiders during the company's annual Black Tie Gala, this year in Mexico City, with all proceeds of the gala going to its SYBeInspired initiative. Additionally, a portion of all BFCM sales will go towards funding the SYBeInspired Program , which is currently dedicated to healthcare professionals experiencing caregiver burnout from the impacts of Covid-19.

Since 2020, SYB has provided funding for the SYBeInspired program that has brought healthcare workers on trips free of charge each year since its inception. The ultimate goal being to bring nominated healthcare workers on select trips, free of charge, which the company is aiming to instill by 2025.

