SurfYogaBeer Turns Nicaragua Into the World's Hottest Destination for Solo Travelers

Company Launches First-Ever Primal Reset Adventure with Digital Detox Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SurfYogaBeer (SYB), the world's leading social and active travel company, today announced its debut Primal Reset excursion in Nicaragua, offering solo travelers a digital detox and high-performance adventure. As screens and notifications continue to dominate daily life, SYB's Primal Reset provides a unique opportunity to unplug, recharge, and reconnect with nature, movement, and community.

SurfYogaBeer's Founder, Mantas Zvinas, leads a group of adventurers at Playa Maderas in Nicaragua.

Founded in 2014 in New York City, SYB has grown into a global movement of active travelers, offering adventures across continents—from sailing the Turkish Riviera to skiing the French Alps, trail running in Ireland, and biking Italian lake towns. While surf, yoga and beer remain part of its DNA, SYB has evolved into the platform for travelers seeking movement, connection, and unforgettable experiences with a crew.

"We are proud to be the world's biggest community for solo travelers who want more than a vacation," said Mantas Zvinas, Founder of SurfYogaBeer. "This season, our Primal Reset experience gives solo travelers the chance to disconnect digitally, shake-up societal norms as we know them, and create lifelong friendships – all while enjoying adventure and wellness in one of the world's most desirable destinations."

The 2025–2026 Nicaragua season features five distinct experiences:

Classic SurfYogaBeer — Surf, workouts, and vibrant nights.

— Surf, workouts, and vibrant nights. Primal Reset — Limited device usage and alcohol-free adventure, including big workouts, trail running, spearfishing, and surfing.

— Limited device usage and alcohol-free adventure, including big workouts, trail running, spearfishing, and surfing. Surf Camp — Daily immersion for all levels.

— Daily immersion for all levels. Reset & Recharge — Remote work meets surf and wellness.

— Remote work meets surf and wellness. SYB Academy — Yoga teacher training and leadership coaching.

Running from November 2025 through March 2026, trips include active and social connections, surf immersions, and extended stays. Each blends sunrise workouts, sunset yoga, and local exploration for a complete SYB experience.

For dates, pricing, and availability, visit www.surfyogabeer.com and follow @surfyogabeer on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

About SurfYogaBeer

Founded in 2014 in New York City, SurfYogaBeer (SYB) is a global adventure travel company specializing in surf-centric, community-driven experiences. Designed for solo travelers, SYB hosts retreats and local events that combine fitness, wellness, and connection. With trips across North America, Latin America, Europe, and beyond, SYB has built a loyal following of adventurers seeking more than just travel, they seek belonging.

SOURCE SurfYogaBeer