Pioneer Industries Receives Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award

SEATTLE, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Industries announced today that it has received a 2019 Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance.

"We are grateful for our working relationship with Boeing that started back in 1967. Our manufacturing professionals work closely with Boeing's team to optimize the quality of all of the aerospace parts we make for them," said Karen Lee, CEO of Pioneer Human Services. Lee added, "We are honored to receive this award as an outcome of the successful partnership between our two companies."

Pioneer Industries maintained a Silver composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from October 18, 2018 to September 2019. This year, Boeing recognized 357 suppliers who achieved either a Gold or Silver level Boeing Performance Excellence Award. Pioneer Industries is one of only 295 suppliers to receive the Silver level of recognition.

Mark Behrends stated, "Our team worked in unison with Boeing to manufacture the quality parts requested on time. It is our goal to perform at the highest capacity each year and excel in the quality of the aerospace parts delivered."

About Pioneer Industries

Pioneer Industries, an enterprise of Pioneer Human Services, is a full-service sheet metal fabrication and machining shop. With over 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space, Pioneer Industries' capabilities include comprehensive sheet metal, machining, finishing, water jet and assembly services for a wide range of products in the aerospace and commercial industries. Pioneer strives to provide exceptional value, turn-key solutions, and full integration into their customers' supply chain. Learn more about Pioneer Industries at www.pioneersheetmetal.com.

SOURCE Pioneer Human Services

Related Links

http://www.pioneersheetmetal.com

