PIONEER® ROLLS OUT FRESH PACKAGING FOR CLASSIC COMFORT MIXES

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C.H. Guenther and Pioneer®, a trusted name in American kitchens since 1851, are unveiling a fresh new look for the brand's gravies, seasonings and convenience mixes. The redesigned packaging makes it easier than ever for consumers to identify and use their favorite mixes, while staying true to Pioneer's long-standing tradition of bringing comforting, homemade meals to the table every day.

The redesign emphasizes ease, versatility, and shelf appeal, while preserving the brand's deep-rooted heritage and mission: making comfort food simple and accessible every day.

Keeping comfort close with a familiar, nostalgic look, the updated packaging introduces bold details and a clean, easy-to-read layout. With full meal imagery, simple instructions, and recipe ideas, the new design carries forward the convenience and comforting meals shoppers have always loved.

"Packaging is often the first way we connect with consumers, so we wanted to ensure Pioneer's long-standing message of trust, tradition and comfort shines through," said Svetlana Markova, Director of Category Marketing at C.H. Guenther. "The refreshed look honors Pioneer's heritage while modernizing the experience for today's home cooks. For us, it's always about keeping comfort close—right in the pantry."

The nationwide rollout begins this holiday season, a time when loved ones gather around the table to enjoy good food and good company. With the same trusted mixes inside, Pioneer helps make classic comfort foods easier than ever to prepare, from everyday meals to festive holidays spreads.

The new design, appearing first across Pioneer's gravy and seasoning mixes, will expand to baking mixes, pancake mixes, cornmeal, and flour packaging nationwide through 2026. To find Pioneer products at a grocery store near you and explore recipes and serving inspiration, visit www.pioneerbrand.com.

About C.H. Guenther

San Antonio-headquartered C.H. Guenther (CHG) is a leading food manufacturer that has delivered high-quality products and "just baked from scratch" flavor for more than 170 years. Founded in Texas in 1851, the global company employs more than 5,000 people in 30 locations in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe. CHG is a leading supplier of value-added grain-based and frozen food products for foodservice clients and select consumer markets. CHG's well-loved retail brands such as Pioneer, White Wings, Sun-Bird, Mi Rancho and Cuisine Adventures have been included at family meals for generations. C.H. Guenther is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and other co-investors. Visit us at www.chg.com.

