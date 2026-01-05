SUN-BIRD® UNVEILS FRESH, MODERN LOOK WITH VIBRANT NEW PACKAGING

A new design that celebrates what's inside: bold flavor and simple ingredients for every occasion

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C.H. Guenther and Sun-Bird®, the trusted kitchen staple for creating easy, restaurant-quality Asian dishes at home, is unveiling bold new packaging. Just in time to prepare for cultural celebrations like Lunar New Year, the packaging refresh features a modern, vibrant design with clearer ingredient and nutrition information that makes it easier than ever for shoppers to find and enjoy their favorite Sun-Bird products.

Sun-Bird is spotlighting its full flavor lineup with this refresh, from household favorites like Beef & Broccoli, Fried Rice and Lo Mein to specialty offerings like Szechuan Stir-Fry, General Tso’s and Mongolian Beef.

As families and food lovers continue to look for flavorful, better-for-you meal options, Sun-Bird's packaging also highlights its low-sodium and clean ingredient options, featuring no added MSG and simple, recognizable ingredients that everyone can feel good about sharing. Tying it all together is a reimagined twist on Sun-Bird's classic logo, pairing a modern, approachable design with the trusted warmth that today's families will instantly recognize and trust.

"Our goal was to ensure the Sun-Bird brand visually represents the depth and variety of Asian flavors while inspiring confidence and imagination in every home cook," said Jeanell Garcia, Senior Category Manager for C.H. Guenther. "This new look is more than a design update – it's a celebration of the meals and memories our products help create."

The updated design reflects Sun-Bird's commitment to honoring the rich diversity of Asian cuisine. Whether consumers are craving traditional favorites or looking to explore new culinary twists, Sun-Bird offers the flexibility to keep it classic or get creative in the kitchen.

The nationwide rollout begins January 2026, and the new packaging can be found online and in-store through retail partners nationwide. To learn more, explore Sun-Bird recipes and find serving inspiration, visit www.sunbirdseasonings.com.

