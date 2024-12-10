Pioneer Selects Ribbon for Optical Network Expansion

Flexible 400G network delivers increased bandwidth

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), which helps many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators modernize and protect their networks with its state-of-the-art real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Pioneer.

"Our members and subscribers expect high speed connectivity and access to modern capabilities, and this network upgrade highlights our commitment to meeting their needs," said Blake Callaham, Pioneer's General Manager. "We have been utilizing Ribbon's voice solutions in our network for many years and found their technology, expertise, and attentive support well-suited to meet our needs. We trust they will perform in the same manner with our new IP optical networking solution."

Pioneer is leveraging Ribbon's Apollo programmable and open optical networks for this upgrade. The modular C+L band enables Pioneer to seamlessly expand fiber capacity to L-band on their own timeframe, and without service interruption, for maximum flexibility. Additionally, Ribbon's Muse SDN Domain Orchestration ensures peak network efficiency through automation, planning, node design, and real-time control.

"We're proud of the confidence that Pioneer has placed in us for this network upgrade," said Elizabeth Page, Ribbon's Senior Director, National Sales. "It's particularly gratifying to see a voice solutions customer entrust us with their optical network, demonstrating the quality of our solutions and the strength of our relationship."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

[email protected]

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.