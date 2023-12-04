Pioneering health innovations at China Int'l Supply Chain Expo

China.org.cn

04 Dec, 2023, 09:20 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn about health innovations at China Int'l Supply Chain Expo:

At a dental clinic at the China Int'l Supply Chain Expo, you can take advantage of a free dental check. The 360° view allows you to see all around your entire mouth including the cracks and cavities. You can even see the coloring on your teeth. It's an amazing technology of Sinopharm!

This video shows delicious diet food, magical “sleep enhancer” and an impressive dental device. They are among the exhibits in the Healthy Life section at the 1st China Int'l Supply Chain Expo. Watch it and unlock the secrets of a healthy life!
Also at the Sinopharm pavilion, I have tasted some cookies. "It belongs to low-GI foods, meaning it has a low glycemic index. Therefore, it's particularly suitable for people with diabetes, fitness enthusiasts and those looking to lose weight", said the Lv Yuting of Sinopharm Healthcare Industry Company. "It's extra thin, extra crispy and delicious."

One of the highlights of this exhibition is Sinopharm Imaging, a joint venture between Sinopharm with GE Healthcare. "The Sinopharm Imaging mainly produces high-end medical equipment, including CT, MRI and ultrasound devices. These are widely used in major top-tier hospitals", said Zhang Junyue, Executive Director of the Dept. of Industrial Development and Research Management of Sinopharm.

At this supply chain expo, GE Healthcare is showcasing the key core components of their entire supply chain. "Through the expo, we hope to bring together suppliers from upstream to downstream, leveraging our country's advantages of increasing openness and diverse industrial categories, to foster a better prospect for common development," said Chen Heqiang, GE HealthCare China Supply Chain General Manager.

Beyond American firms, Chinese pharmaceutical supply chain also collaborates closely with companies from other countries, including a Swiss company named dsm-firmenich, which produces HMO (Human Milk Oligosaccharides). "It can more effectively promote beneficial bacteria in infants' intestinal tracts, helping to establish a protective barrier in the gut", said Annie Li of dsm-firmenich.

The pharmaceutical industry chain is a constant companion throughout our lives, from birth to old age.

SOURCE China.org.cn

