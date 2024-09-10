'Pioneering' inQUEST Session on Workplace Psychological Safety

Interactive Session Debuts September 17, 2024, at NSC Safety Congress & Expo

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Professionals focused on maximizing employee safety and performance will gather at the National Safety Congress (NSC) Expo September 13, in part for the unveiling of "Psychologically Safe Workplaces: What Can We Agree On?", a "transformative organizational culture session dedicated to enhancing workplace safety and performance," says keynote presenter Scott Hoesman, CEO and founder of inQUEST Consulting. The 2024 NSC Safety Congress & Expo is the world's largest annual safety professional gathering, to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from Sept. 13-19, 2024.

Nakia J. Green, Senior Partner, and Scott Hoesman, Founder and CEO of inQUEST Consulting, bring over 25 years of combined expertise to their mission of creating a world where workplaces work for everyone.

A keynote presentation by Hoesman and co-presenter Nakia J. Green, senior partner at inQUEST, will introduce their comprehensive three-part session, designed to build environments where employees can thrive. Following the keynote, a panel featuring NSC member employers will discuss current challenges and advancements in workplace safety. The keynote culminates with an audience participation session where attendees will develop actionable strategies to implement psychological safety in their organizations. Green and Hoesman offer more than 25 years of expertise in creating inclusive workplaces.

"The session is inspired by the principles of psychological safety, a concept popularized by Harvard Business School's Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management, Amy Edmondson," adds Danata Andrews, vice president of client development at inQUEST. "Those principles underscore the importance of creating environments where employees feel safe to express themselves and learn from mistakes, which is essential for enhancing motivation, engagement, and innovation at work."

"As workplaces grow increasingly diverse, ensuring employees can thrive in a supportive environment is essential to the future of work," adds Green. "Our goal is to create spaces where all employees, regardless of their title, role, background or identity, can have difficult conversations constructively."

"This year's congress can be pivotal in underscoring the interconnectedness of psychological and physical safety, fostering a comprehensive, inclusive culture of safety," says Hoesman. "Our structured session includes three interconnected parts, each designed to build upon each other with tailored, actionable content."

