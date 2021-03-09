Pioneering pop star Kimbra launches comprehensive new vocal course with online music school Soundfly

Soundfly offers creative courses, community, and mentorship to professional and amateur musicians built around a research-backed, active learning model. New Zealand-born, New York-based Kimbra is best known for tracks including "Somebody That I Used to Know," "Top of the World," and "Settle Down."

"Students will be blown away by how deep this course dives into Kimbra's creative process, singing, and production."

In Kimbra: Vocal Creativity, Arranging, and Production , Kimbra explores her dynamic vocal and production approach through over 40 videos, walking students through her singing technique, songwriting process, arrangements, and even opening up the Pro Tools sessions of some of her biggest hits including "Top of the World," "Goldmine," and "Like They Do on the TV," to give students an unprecedented view of how the tracks came together.



"The first time I heard Kimbra's music, she was using nothing but a loop pedal and her voice to create this incredible, complex arrangement," said Soundfly CEO Ian Temple. "She is without a doubt one of the most creative voices in pop music today. We're excited to help bring her techniques to light, so that our students can transform their own approach to music making."



"I made this course for any artist out there who wants to expand what's possible to do as a singer and producer," said Kimbra. "I hope to give students the tools to deepen their songwriting, understand how to use production to accentuate the voice, and ultimately create music that is unique, honest, and inspired."

Kimbra: Vocal Creativity, Arranging, and Production is available starting today at https://soundfly.com/courses/kimbra-vocal-creativity-arranging-production



About Soundfly

Soundfly offers creative courses for curious musicians looking to spark their creativity, expand their skill set, and dive deep into new sounds. Students can subscribe to Soundfly's full library of in-depth courses on topics ranging from songwriting to hip-hop production, or take their music learning to the next level with Soundfly's custom mentorship program, pairing students one-on-one with an expert to achieve a personal learning goal.



