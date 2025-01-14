Pioneering Tech Longevity: SMART Announces First-To-Market Android 15 Upgrade to Extend the Lifespan of Interactive Displays

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Technologies, a global leader in interactive display technology, has once again announced a market-first over-the-air (OTA) Android Upgrade to their current generation displays. SMART Boards® with iQ 4 (SMART's purpose-designed embedded experience) will be the first displays to support a purpose-built Android 15 experience, continuing the trend they started of extending the lifespan of their displays through custom development and long-term support.

All SMART Boards with iQ 4 will be eligible for an over-the-air update to Android 15 when it becomes available later this year. This upgrade delivers hassle-free access to updated Android functionality, new product features, and enhanced security measures—all designed to extend the lifespan of interactive displays.

Additionally, SMART offers the AM60 OPS appliance, which brings the latest version of iQ running on Android 15 to SMART displays purchased as early as 2015. This affordable upgrade path enables customers to refresh and standardize their existing fleet of legacy SMART Board interactive displays on a common user experience. This helps organizations leverage their past SMART investments, reduce the total cost of ownership and reduce environmental impacts.

"When devices reach the end of their support lifecycle, the risks of relying on technology that cannot be upgraded are heightened," said Nicholas Svensson, Chief Executive Officer at SMART. "Over three hundred thousand displays were sold into classrooms globally in 2015. When devices stop receiving app updates or OTA enhancements, they become obsolete, leaving customers with limited options. At SMART, we've transformed this paradigm with how we approach upgradeability by ensuring our customers' technology investments remain secure, functional, and high-performing for years to come."

SMART's planned over-the-air upgrade to Android 15 enhances interactive technology by:

Making teaching, learning, and collaboration seamless : Improved multitasking for large screens, faster performance, and accessibility enhancements quickly help to create inclusive and engaging experiences.

: Improved multitasking for large screens, faster performance, and accessibility enhancements quickly help to create inclusive and engaging experiences. Ensuring security and reliability : Regular Android security updates and extended app support keep technology safe and effective for educators and students.

: Regular Android security updates and extended app support keep technology safe and effective for educators and students. Delivering greater value over time: Automatic updates to system software and iQ features keep SMART displays current, extending their life and maximizing your investment.

Tools to support administrators and technicians include the ability to manage timed over-the-air updates to ensure seamless transitions and purpose-built configurations explicitly tailored for the spaces they serve - including classrooms, conference rooms, and other collaborative and interactive environments.

SMART's dedication to upgradability ensures that interactive displays maintain value over time. By being the first EdTech manufacturer to support Android 15, SMART not only enhances security and functionality but also supports sustainability goals by reducing electronic waste. SMART's approach to longevity stands out in the market, providing unique upgradability paths that meet evolving needs.

The Android 15 OTA update for eligible iQ 4 enabled SMART Board displays and AM60 OPS appliances will be available later in 2025. For more information, visit www.smarttech.com .

About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies is a pioneering force in the development of interactive technology solutions. Renowned for SMART Board® interactive displays and comprehensive software offerings, the company is dedicated to creating engaging and collaborative learning and working environments, creating connections that matter for users worldwide since 1987. With a focus on quality, innovation, and inclusion, SMART Technologies continues to drive advancements in education and business technology worldwide. To learn more, visit www.smarttech.com.

Contact: Audrey Hartman, [email protected]

SOURCE SMART Technologies