Pioneering Virginia Healthcare Education Provider Receives Accreditation for Physician Assistant Program, Expanding Graduate Health Care Education in Virginia Beach

ECPI University's new master's program will prepare the next generation of physician assistants to serve communities across Virginia and beyond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECPI University, an innovative Virginia-based training provider that is among the largest producers of nursing and allied health care credentials in the Commonwealth, announced today that it is launching a new Master of Science in Physician Assistant (PA) program designed to address the critical shortage of frontline health care professionals in the five-state region it serves. The university will welcome its first cohort of students in August 2026 at its Virginia Beach campus after receiving Accreditation-Provisional status from the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA).

"As demand for care continues to rise nationwide, driven by an aging population and growing shortages of frontline providers, educating more physician assistants has become critical to strengthening the nation's health care workforce," said Barbara Larar, Chief Operating Officer at ECPI University, who helped to oversee the expansion of the university's allied health and nursing programs. "This accelerated program format helps prepare these clinicians more efficiently while maintaining rigorous clinical training, ensuring communities across the region have the skilled professionals needed to deliver timely, high-quality care."

Physician assistants are playing an increasingly vital role in modern health care delivery—working alongside physicians and other providers in hospitals, clinics, and community settings to expand access to care and diagnose and treat patients. As the nation grapples with a growing doctor shortage, demand for physician assistants continues to grow rapidly. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of physician assistants is projected to grow 20 percent between 2024 and 2034, much faster than the average for all occupations, with roughly 12,000 job openings expected each year as health systems expand care and replace retiring providers.

In the Hampton Roads region where ECPI University is headquartered, interest in PA education far exceeds the number of available seats. To help close that gap, the program is designed to prepare graduates for collaborative, team-based medicine through rigorous academic instruction and supervised clinical training across specialties. The 24-month program will follow ECPI University's signature accelerated, year-round academic calendar, enabling students to complete their training more quickly than the traditional 27-month timeline common among physician assistant programs.

"Students will gain hands-on experience in sophisticated, technology-enabled classrooms and labs designed to mirror today's advanced health care settings," said Christina Partin, Physician Assistant Program Director at ECPI University. "Our curriculum is intentionally integrative, combining classroom instruction, advanced simulation, and the proper and safe use of AI so graduates are prepared to practice responsibly in a rapidly evolving health care environment. Just as critical, our clinical partnerships provide immersive, supervised rotations and direct mentorship from veteran clinicians across a range of medical specialties."

The new PA program builds on ECPI University's decades of experience preparing nurses and allied health professionals throughout Coastal Virginia and beyond. The university has deep roots in the Tidewater region and plays a significant role in strengthening the health care workforce. It is recognized as a top-10 national producer of nursing graduates, ranking #2 nationally for practical nursing graduates and #1 for African American practical nursing graduates.

Founded in 1966 to meet the needs of a fast-growing population of service members and adult learners, ECPI University is a career-focused institution with 18 campuses across five states, dedicated to preparing students for high-demand professions in fields including health sciences, technology, business, and criminal justice. The vast majority of its students are working adults, military-affiliated learners, and career changers seeking practical pathways to economic mobility.

To learn more about ECPI University's Master of Science in Physician Assistant program, www.ecpi.edu/programs/master-science-physician-assistant.

SOURCE ECPI University