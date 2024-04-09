PIPA, AI Leader In Nutrition Innovation, Partners With Sonomaceuticals To Accelerate the Commercialization of WellVine™, the nutritious and tasty superfood from Chardonnay Marc

Using Artificial Intelligence, Sonomaceuticals mapped out the molecular diversity and complexity of WellVine™ and its health associations through evidence-based insights and identified hundreds of synergistic combinations well beyond the typical prebiotic for commercial application in good-for-you products targeting gut health.

Davis, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PIPA LLC , Enterprise Intelligence pioneer in Nutrition and Ingredients, announces its partnership with Sonomaceuticals LLC, creator of WellVine™ Chardonnay Marc ; an upcycled whole food and smart prebiotic with great taste and numerous health benefits to accelerate the functional profile characterization of the ingredient and prioritize commercialization opportunities based on AI-recommended synergistic combinations.

Science teams at PIPA and Sonomaceuticals used PIPA's research and discovery platform, LEAP to validate and characterize experimentally identified compounds, decode their impact on gut health, and identify potentially novel Mechanisms of Action. A process typically taking up to three years was carried out in less than six months. LEAP scanned an exhaustive corpus of millions of scientific data points to identify known and predict novel health associations for WellVine™ and recommend hundreds of synergistic combinations with other ingredients for use in good-for-you products across seven categories including synbiotics and herbal formulations.

Eric Hamborg, PIPA's Chief Commercial Officer said:

"WellVine™ Chardonnay Marc delivers a winning combination of health, taste, and sustainability. Sonomaceuticals is setting a new standard for the industry, demonstrating how embedding AI into Ingredient R&D unlocks an evidence-based, cost-effective, and scalable approach to product innovation. This approach reduces risk and accelerates commercialization, positioning Sonomaceuticals as a visionary leader in the field of sustainable, functional nutrition."

Scott Forsberg, Sonomaceuticals' COO said:

At Sonomaceuticals, we're passionate about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the food industry. Our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and consumer health drives everything we do, and we're thrilled to share our progress with the world. Our exploration of the benefit space of Chardonnay Marc through PIPA's AI has been a game-changer, allowing us to discover evidence and insights at an unprecedented speed. We're excited to continue our research and development efforts and create products that are not only good for us and the planet, but also taste amazing.

About PIPA

PIPA is an AI company on a mission to create a healthier planet by being the Intelligence engine for our partners that feed plants, animals, and people. PIPA accelerates science and innovation for nutrition and Ingredient industries by embedding AI in their R&D, manufacturing, and commercial business, decreasing times and improving productivity.

PIPA's AI apps, LEAP and Ingredient Profiler, coupled with in-house pipelines, offer a comprehensive suite of solutions to advance scientific breakthroughs and deliver innovation opportunities for our partners. Learn more about us at pipacorp.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.

About Sonomaceuticals, makers of WellVine

Sonomaceuticals is a woman-owned biotechnology company founded in 2009 by Barbara Banke, Jackson Family Wines, chairwoman and Peggy Furth, former proprietor of Chalk Hall Winery. Sonomaceuticals is the maker of WellVine, the first ingredient company to offer a zero-waste, whole food prebiotic ingredient sourced from upcycled pressed Chardonnay wine grapes.

WellVine Coastal Chardonnay Marc, is rich in polyphenols and dietary fiber, offering numerous, science-proven health benefits for the gut and heart. The award-winning ingredient not only adds a delicious taste to food products, supplements, and beverages but also serves as a health-conscious choice for consumers.

Learn more about Sonomaceuticals, makers of WellVine at https://wellvine.com/ and on Linkedin

