Pipe17 Caps 2025 with 163% Order Volume Growth, Industry-First AI Innovations, and Leadership in Open Commerce Standards

AI-native Order Operations Platform delivered breakthrough capabilities in 2025 including Pippen AI agent, MCP server for order management, and founding membership in the Commerce Operations Foundation

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipe17, the AI-native Order Operations Platform that connects and automates post-purchase commerce for brands and 3PLs, today announced record growth and platform milestones for 2025. The company processed a 163% increase in order volume year over year as brands and fulfillment providers adopted modern, AI-native order operations at an accelerating pace.

Platform usage reflected the depth of that adoption. Automation engine runs increased 7.6x, returns processed jumped 6.3x, and purchase and transfer orders grew 5x. Brands and 3PLs are replacing manual workflows, unifying forward and reverse logistics, scaling B2B operations, and optimizing multi-location inventory.

"2025 validated what we've been building toward: the operational network for agentic commerce," said Mo Afshar, CEO of Pipe17. "Every metric tells the same story. Brands and 3PLs are moving away from legacy systems and embracing AI-native order operations that reduce costs, accelerate fulfillment, and scale without adding headcount."

Pippen AI Adoption Surges

The enhanced Pippen, Pipe17's AI order operations agent, emerged as a catalyst for operational efficiency throughout 2025. Operations teams now ask questions in natural language and receive instant, actionable answers, from diagnosing order routing decisions to configuring complex automation rules.

Pippen adoption metrics reflect the demand for AI-assisted operations:

Monthly conversations increased 14x since the start of the year

70% of Pipe17 users interact with Pippen at least once a month

"The new Pippen has been extremely helpful. In the past few weeks I've been able to resolve roughly 95% of complex, custom mapping issues and new-customer flows myself," said Elliot Wallace, CTO at ITB Fulfillment. "Pippen has truly simplified how we operate. It's amazing."

Industry's First MCP Server for Order Management

In September, Pipe17 launched the first Model Context Protocol (MCP) server purpose-built for order management. The Pipe17 MCP Server extends connectivity and order management capabilities into any MCP-enabled AI environment, including Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini.

Business users can now troubleshoot stuck orders, generate complex reports, and diagnose integration issues without switching systems, writing queries, or submitting support tickets.

"Allbirds operates across multiple channels with complex fulfillment requirements. The Pipe17 MCP Server gives our teams instant access to operational data without the burden of switching systems or running manual reports," said Micah Nelson, Product Management Director at Allbirds.

Commerce Operations Foundation and Order Network eXchange

In November, Pipe17 joined more than 70 vendors and brands representing over $1 trillion in GMV to launch the Commerce Operations Foundation and its first specification: the Order Network eXchange (onX). Built on the Model Context Protocol, onX provides a consistent, extensible interface for how orders, inventory, and fulfillment data move between systems.

"Commerce is entering an agentic era where AI systems not only inspire purchases, they complete them," said Afshar. "The Order Network eXchange provides the industry standard that lets those transactions move seamlessly: from intent to capture to fulfillment and beyond."

Expanded Managed Network Connectivity

Pipe17 significantly expanded its managed network in 2025. New connectors to high-growth marketplaces include Temu and SHEIN. The company also added enterprise fulfillment connectors to Manhattan WMS, FedEx Supply Chain, Shopify Fulfillment, Happy Returns, Amazon Buy Shipping Labels, and more than a dozen third-party logistics (3PL) providers.

Platform Performance and Capabilities

Key platform advancements in 2025 include:

Advanced Order Routing : New shipping behavior controls including Ship in Own Container (SIOC), Single Location Shipping, and All or Nothing Shipping

: New shipping behavior controls including Ship in Own Container (SIOC), Single Location Shipping, and All or Nothing Shipping Automation Engine Expansion : New automatable objects, pre-configured actions, and relational entity support across the entire order lifecycle

: New automatable objects, pre-configured actions, and relational entity support across the entire order lifecycle B2B Commerce Flows : Comprehensive support for customers, companies, company locations, products and pricing, payment deposits, payment terms, and catalogs

: Comprehensive support for customers, companies, company locations, products and pricing, payment deposits, payment terms, and catalogs 8x Faster Bulk Operations : Improved bulk inventory and product action performance

: Improved bulk inventory and product action performance Peak-Ready Performance : 10x improvement to order ingestion throughput for Shopify merchants, and control over when operators, like inventory pushes, execute

Looking Ahead

"2025 established Pipe17 as the operational network for agentic commerce," said Kelly Goetsch, President of Pipe17. "In 2026, we'll continue pushing the boundaries of AI-driven order orchestration, expanding intelligent automation that anticipates issues before they impact customers."

To learn more, visit pipe17.com/2025-recap.

About Pipe17

Pipe17 is the AI-native Order Operations Platform that unifies orders, inventory, products and fulfillments across commerce channels, marketplaces, ERPs and fulfillment partners. Backed by GLP Capital, LFX Ventures, and Blumberg Capital, Pipe17 helps innovative brands like Allbirds, Wyze and MaryRuth's, and leading 3PLs like FedEx, Radial, and Ryder eliminate operational chaos, accelerate time-to-market and scale profitably. Learn more at www.pipe17.com.

SOURCE Pipe17