PipeDreams Elevates Technician Skill Development Across Partner Network With Interplay Learning's Cutting-Edge Training Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of immersive skilled trades training, announced today a strategic training partnership with PipeDreams , an innovative, tech-forward home services provider. The collaboration with Interplay will accelerate PipeDreams' ability to acquire, integrate, and grow new partnerships by offering tech-forward training, including hands-on 3D simulations. With a focus on building meaningful trade careers, this partnership will empower 100+ valued technicians of all levels with the tools to rapidly hone their technical skills, elevate safety standards, and reliably serve customers across partner companies.

One of the pivotal aspects of this collaboration is PipeDreams' vision to establish an apprenticeship program through PipeDreams University, with Interplay's online courses at its core. The training approach will encompass 3D simulations, videos, quizzes, and hands-on learning, providing PipeDreams' technicians with a well-rounded and engaging educational experience with pathways to industry certifications like EPA 608 and NATE.

"Our commitment to developing our service team has been a driving force throughout my journey with the company," said Grace Underdahl, Training Program Lead at PipeDreams. "We're creating a holistic training platform that supports development in every role, from general managers to HVAC service technicians. Interplay Learning's technology perfectly matches our vision to be technology-forward and empower our technicians in a safe and scalable format."

Given the growing skills shortage, PipeDreams also sees Interplay's training as a powerful recruitment tool. By making trade careers more accessible, they can attract more technicians eager to embark on a journey of learning and growth within their local markets.

Isabel Sopoglian, Head of Business Operations at PipeDreams, underlined the significance of training on company growth, stating, "Training is a key component of attracting and retaining our employees and increasing the quality of work we deliver. We want our employees to feel our investment in them. It's a very important aspect of our growth, and our collaboration with Interplay Learning is crucial to this strategy."

In addition to supporting recruitment and retention efforts, Underdahl and Sopoglian anticipate Interplay's training to enhance existing operations, equipping technicians with more effective troubleshooting skills and improving ramp time and callbacks for new technicians.

"Interplay is proud to partner with PipeDreams, a mission-aligned company leading with technological innovation and transforming how training is done in the home services industry," said Doug Donovan, CEO of Interplay Learning. "Our shared mission is to foster successful business partnerships and empower PipeDreams' workforce with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in their careers."

PipeDreams offers a range of residential HVAC and plumbing services through a growing partner network, including Albert Nahman Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling, Wighton's Plumbing, Heating, & Air Conditioning, Perry Heating , Cooling, & Plumbing, TNT Home Services, Clout Home Services, Ace Pelizon Plumbing, Paso Robles Heating and Air and Plumbing the Bay .

About PipeDreams

PipeDreams buys businesses with amazing teams and uses technology to grow them into industry-leading organizations.

Its team comes from companies like Nextdoor, Bain, and Roto-Rooter. They have a deep understanding of small business dynamics and unique insights into the technology, local marketing, and M&A needed to disrupt home services.

The PipeDreams' mission is to be the most reputable home services provider in every market in the country by reliably serving its customers and growing career opportunities for every one of its local employees. More information is available at https://www.pipedreams.com .

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning offers scalable and effective training for the essential skilled trades that help business leaders, educators, and their teams build better companies, careers, and lives. Interplay Learning's immersive online and VR training platform for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar, hospitality, multifamily maintenance, and facilities maintenance workforces includes expert-led video courses, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks and custom learning paths to upskill advanced technicians and help new technicians be job-ready in weeks, not years. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

