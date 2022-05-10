Pipefy Achieves Gold Tier in the PMI Citizen Developer™ Partner Program

The low-code business automation platform is built to empower both citizen developers and IT teams

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipefy, the secure, low-code business process automation platform that empowers "doers" to automate their own workflows, has achieved Gold Tier status with the PMI Citizen Developer Partner Program. The highest tier in the program, "Gold" reflects Pipefy's commitment to responsible and safe citizen development.

"Low-code automation dynamics involve citizen developers and IT professionals who are looking to balance agility and ease of deployment while incorporating security and compliance requirements," says Ananth Avva, President and COO at Pipefy. "The partnership with PMI enables us to leverage a globally adopted framework to ensure application development processes and protocols balance the needs of agility and security in any organization. Together, the framework with the right product will ensure organizations are moving through the digital transformation journey in an effective way."

By 2024, Gartner predicts at least 65% of all business applications will be created with low-code platforms . Pipefy is committed to the safe and scalable adoption of low-code and no-code tools, and encourages business units and process owners to partner with their IT departments to address the growing demand for enterprise application development.

"We would like to send our congratulations to the team at Pipefy for achieving Gold Tier of the PMI Citizen Developer Partner Program," says Sam Sibley, Global Head of PMI Citizen Developer at Project Management Institute (PMI). "This achievement demonstrates Pipefy's continued commitment and dedication to the citizen development movement. We look forward to working with Pipefy to support the adoption of low-code technology to individuals and organizations across the globe."

As a PMI Gold Tier partner, 25% of Pipefy's workforce is certified in the PMI Citizen Developer education suite. In March, Pipefy joined PMI at the annual PMXPO to discuss how businesses can improve efficiency and reduce costs when citizen developers use secure, low-code workflow and business process automation tools.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the low-code business process automation platform that increases team productivity, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more. Through automated workflows and a low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, and customizable workflows. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. Try Pipefy today !

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading professional association for project management, and the authority for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and individuals who use project management skills. Collectively, these professionals and "changemakers" consistently create better outcomes for businesses, communities and society worldwide.

PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a not-for-profit for-purpose organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable project professionals and changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

Visit us at www.PMI.org, https://www.linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, https://www.facebook.com/PMInstitute, and on Twitter @PMInstitute.

CONTACT:

Kasey Christolos

Next PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Pipefy