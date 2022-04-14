Pipefy ranked among the top #4 companies with the most active employees on social media

The low-code business process automation platform registered 40.14% of its employees sharing company content on LinkedIn, according to a DSMN8's report

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipefy, the business process automation software that transforms the way teams work, took 4th place in DSMN8's report The USA's Most Active Computer Software Professionals on Social. The ranking, released in April 2022, measures the percentage of employees who shared company content on LinkedIn in the last 30 days. Pipefy reached 40.14% of employee shares, while the top-ranked company achieved 45.85%.

"These companies topped the bill this month because their engaged employees consistently shared content with their networks, helping to increase brand awareness, share of voice, and other key performance metrics on social media", according to the DSMN8 LinkedIn account. The report considered companies with more than 500 employees on LinkedIn.

A similar ranking was released in September 2021, but this is the first time Pipefy appears in the top 10. According to DSMN8, the industry average shares across all regions was 14.19%. "This award reflects our pride to work at Pipefy, and everything we have been building as a company and as a product," said Marina Agranionih, Pipefy's Culture and Branding Coordinator. "When we see our employees organically sharing our content, as well as their experiences at the company, we know they are proud to be Honey Badgers, and proud to work at Pipefy."

After many significant achievements in2021https://www.pipefy.com/press-release/powerful-momentum-for-2022/, Pipefy recently was named 'Best Company and Teams' in four key categories by Comparably — Best Company Outlook, Best Company Bay Area, Best Teams for Engineering and Best Teams for Marketing. The awards were made public after Comparably analyzed millions of ratings from employees of tens of thousands of companies around the world.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the low-code business process automation platform that increases team productivity, centralizes data and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more so those requesting services, those processing the requests and those managing the operation are more efficient. Through automated workflows and a low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Try Pipefy today!

About DSMN8

DSMN8 is a tech company founded in 2016 that helps brands empower employees and boost their engagement by making it easy to create, curate, and share authentic content on social media. The software enables employees to become influential brand advocates. Besides content creation and curation, the platform also relies on gamification to reward, stimulate and recognize users' participation, and allows leaders to gain insight from what's being shared using powerful live analytics.

