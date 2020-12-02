Pipeline Analysis of Phase III Medical Therapeutic Devices, 2020 Market Report: Non-invasive, Portable, and Digitally-integrated Therapeutic Medical Devices Redefining Treatment Scenario

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pipeline Analysis of Phase III Medical Therapeutic Devices: The Potential Game Changers and Growth Enablers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Therapeutic medical devices play a significant role in the long-term treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer and neurological diseases. Non-invasive therapeutic medical devices capable of offering home-based treatment provide high patient comfort and adherence to the prescribed therapy. With the changing preference of the patients, the medical device industry is experiencing a significantly high demand for non-invasive and home-based therapeutic medical devices.

The growth opportunity-technology (GO-TE) provides an overview of key therapeutic medical devices in the late stage (Phase-III) of clinical development or clinical trial. The report covers innovative therapeutic medical devices in the pipeline for key therapy areas such as cardiology, neurology, oncology, and orthopedics. It highlights key development trends and emerging market needs for therapeutic medical devices.

The GO-TE offers growth opportunities for players in the therapeutic medical devices segment and highlights key market expansion strategy and future roadmap of therapeutic medical device developments.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Portable, Lightweight, and Easy-to-use Therapeutic Medical Devices to Improve Patient Engagement and Outcomes for Home-based Treatment

2.0 Market Overview

2.1 The Innovative Idea Becomes Reality by Collaborative Efforts of Fuelers, Innovation Catalysts, Regulators, and Physicians

2.2 Trial Design and Organization are the Key Differences in Clinical Trials for Drugs and Medical Devices

2.3 PMA is Required to be Completed by Investigational Medical Devices for its Intended Use

2.4 Innovative Medical Device that Does Not have Predicate are Classified under Class III

2.5 Non-invasive, Lightweight, and Portable Therapeutic Medical Devices are an Emerging Market Need

2.6 The Trends in Therapeutic Medical Devices are Shifting towards Digital Technology Adoption and Home-based Healthcare

3.0 Innovation Tracker

3.1 Most of the Innovative Technologies in Late-Stage have Lightweight and Portable Feature to Make the Medical Devices Convenient for Patients

3.2 Many Phase-III Therapeutic Medical Device Clinical Trials are Targeting Cardiology and Oncology Complications

3.3 Non-invasive Medical Devices for the Treatment of Oncology to Decrease Pain and Anxiety Associated with Invasive Devices

3.4 Drug-eluting Medical Implants are Capable of Releasing Medications at the Required Site for Cardiology Complications

3.5 Innovative Medical Devices Enabling Minimally Invasive Procedures can Save Physicians' Time and Improve their Efficiency

3.6 Non-invasive Neurostimulation Therapy Delivering Energy in a Controlled Manner can Play a Significant Role in the Treatment of Multiple Neurological Disorders

3.7 Digital Technologies such as Smartphone Apps can Enable Seamless Transfer of Patient Data among Healthcare Stakeholders

3.8 Innovative Sealant Technologies can Significantly Reduce Overall Surgery Time and Ensure Faster Patient Recovery

4.0 Companies to Action

4.1 Non-invasive Treatment Device for Oncology

4.2 Non-focused Ultrasound System for Renal Denervation

4.3 Acoustic Energy for Increasing Blood Flow in Stroke Patients

4.4 Wearable Neuromodulation Therapy Device

5.0 Future Technology Roadmap

5.1 MedTech Companies can Produce Portable and Lightweight Therapeutic Medical Devices for Increased Patient Engagement

5.2 Future Therapeutic Medical Devices with Integrated Digital Technologies can Play an Important Role in Healthcare

6.0 Growth Opportunities

6.1 Growth Opportunity: Advanced Therapeutic Medical Device Innovations, 2020

6.2 Growth Opportunity: Non-invasive Therapeutic Medical Devices for Increasing Patient Comfort that Results in Improved Treatment Outcomes

6.3 Growth Opportunity: Therapeutic Medical Devices with Integrated Digital Technology for Advanced Research and Improving Treatment Outcomes

7.0 Strategic Imperatives

7.1 The Strategic Imperative 8T

7.2 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Advanced Therapeutic Medical Device Industry

7.3 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

7.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

8.0 Key Contacts

9.0 Next Steps

