Pipeline transport market size to grow by USD 26.71 billion from 2023 to 2028 | The oil and gas segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pipeline transport market size is expected to grow by USD 26.71 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.18% during the forecast period. The benefits of pipelines over other modes of oil and gas transportation are notably driving the pipeline transport market. However, factors such as the requirement of constant surveillance and monitoring for smooth transportation may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (oil and gas, water, chemical and petrochemicals, and others), application (gathering, transmission, distribution, and feeder), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Free sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pipeline Transport Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pipeline Transport Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The oil and gas segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A major role in driving this sector has been played by government programs. In addition, investments in the oil and gas pipeline are also being stimulated by government initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure development and energy security in countries such as India. One of the most important examples of government-backed initiatives aimed at improving oil and gas transport is the Nord Stream 2 project in Russia.

Geographical Market Analysis 

North America is estimated to contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the primary factors significantly contributing to the market growth in the region is the economic development in countries such as the US, Canada, Mexico, and others. Furthermore, the pipeline transport market in North America has recently shown resilience and development. In addition, several initiatives from the government were essential in creating this situation. For instance, the Pipeline Safety, Regulatory Certainty, and Job Creation Act of 2011 enhanced safety standards and regulatory predictability, increasing investor confidence. Thus, such factors are expected to drive market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The pipeline transport market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

ABB Ltd., China National Petroleum Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., Emerson Electric Co., Enbridge Inc., Energy Transfer LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Inter Pipeline Ltd., Kinder Morgan Inc., ONEOK Inc., Plains All American Pipeline L.P., Rockwell Automation Inc., Shell plc, Siemens Energy AG, TC Energy, TechnipFMC plc, and West Shore Pipe Line Co.

Pipeline Transport Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 26.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.66

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Russia, and Ukraine

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

