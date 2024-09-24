Piper-Heidsieck Unveils "Twist the Script" Campaign to Celebrate Timeless Heritage

At the heart of "Twist the Script" are four key moments from Piper-Heidsieck's past, interpreted through Aldridge's cinematic style. These moments reflect the Champagne house's bold journey, which has been pushing boundaries since 1785. From navigating Prohibition-era restrictions with clever tactics to its celebrated connection with cinema icon Marilyn Monroe, Piper-Heidsieck has always embraced boldness and innovation.

As a visual extension of the campaign, a striking mural featuring Aldridge's artwork has been unveiled in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. Created by Colossal Media, the mural captures the daring essence of Piper-Heidsieck and can be viewed at Wythe Avenue and North 10th Street until Oct. 4. Known for his vibrant use of color and a unique blend of fashion and surrealism, Aldridge has collaborated with top-tier fashion magazines and luxury brands, making his artistic vision a fitting match for this campaign.

"The brand's joyful disobedience gave me the creative freedom to explore its unique history," Aldridge said. "Reimagining these iconic moments has been a fantastic way to capture Piper-Heidsieck's bold and cinematic essence."

"Twist the Script" also highlights Piper-Heidsieck's modern-day achievements, including the appointment of 31-year-old Chef de Caves, Émilien Boutillat, back in 2018, and the brand's pioneering move to become the first Champagne house to achieve B Corp certification for its sustainability efforts. These milestones reflect Piper-Heidsieck's ongoing commitment to challenging conventions and pushing the boundaries of winemaking and innovation.

Émilien Boutillat, Chief Winemaker, added, "Whether in our winemaking philosophy, production methods, brand partnerships, or packaging, we've always been committed to doing things differently. This rich history continues to inspire me as I craft the blends for our cuvées and push the boundaries toward an ever-bolder future."

As the official champagne of the Miami Open and enjoyed in over 100 countries, with one bottle popped every six seconds, Piper-Heidsieck remains a symbol of innovation and excellence. Looking ahead, the Champagne house continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies, such as robotics for sustainable viticulture, ensuring it remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of champagne production.

For more information on Piper-Heidsieck and the "Twist the Script" campaign, visit www.piper-heidsieck.com.

ABOUT PIPER-HEIDSIECK

The champagne house's founder, Florens-Louis Heidsieck, was a German businessman who settled in France in the late 1700s. He founded the champagne house in 1785, embarking on his successful mission to 'seriously crafting wines that smile'.

Since 1785, Piper-Heidsieck has been making history by doing things differently. Its past, present and future continue to be marked by passionate people, who dare to be different and defy the odds. Piper-Heidsieck champagne truly Twists the Script, recent examples of this include becoming the first B Corp certified champagne house, reaffirming its pioneering spirit and commitment to sustainability.

Today, Chief Winemaker Emilien Boutillat, maintains the House's unique style with his open-minded approach. True to its values, Piper-Heidsieck continues to celebrate audacity and demonstrate a spirited defiance of convention, inviting reimagined traditions and exploring new paths, while respecting its founder Florens-Louis Heidsieck's ambition:

"Seriously crafting wines that smile."

SOURCE Piper-Heidsieck