Pipette Calibrators Market Worth $391 million | MarketsandMarkets™.

CHICAGO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipette Calibrators Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $286 million in 2024 and is poised to reach $391 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by rise in genomics and proteomics research, growth in portable and handheld devices, and establishment of new research facilities by pharmaceutical companies.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=12158123

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pipette Calibrators Market"

239 - Tables

40 - Figures

234 - Pages

Pipette Calibrators Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $286 million Estimated Value by 2029 $391 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Channel Type, Method, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing genomics and proteomics research Key Market Drivers Expansion of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries

Devices segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

The pipette calibrators market, by type, has been segmented into devices and software. In 2022, the devices segment dominated the products market. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share is due to its increasing importance in pipette calibration which will ensure whether the pipettes are dispensing accurate volume or not.

Research segment held the largest market share in the pipette calibrators market.

Based on the application, the pipette calibrators market is segmented into research and clinical diagnostics. The research segment dominated the pipette calibrators market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to the growing demand of drug discovery due to rising number of chronic diseases and growing fundings in genomics will drive the demand for pipettes usage in laboratories, thereby supporting the pipette calibrators market during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry segment held the largest market share in the pipette calibrators market.

Based on the end user, the pipette calibrators market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, hospitals, and research and academic institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry segment accounted for the largest share of the pipette calibrators market in 2022. Growth in this segment is primarily attributed to the exponential growth in drug discovery and rise in investments for new manufacturing and R&D facilities.

North America dominates the global pipette calibrators market.

Based on the region, the pipette calibrators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America market is driven by availability of technologically advanced products and growing research on monoclonal antibodies in biopharmaceutical industries. The Asia Pacific segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in outsourcing of pharmaceutical research especially in drug trials and improvement in life sciences research across Asian countries are some of the major factors driving the growth of this regional market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=12158123

Pipette Calibrators Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Expansion of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries

Restraints:

High pricing of pipette calibration systems

Opportunities:

Growing genomics and proteomics research

Challenge:

Rise in pipette calibration services

Key Market Players of Pipette Calibrators Industry:

Major players in pipette calibrators market include METTLER TOLEDO (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Advanced Instruments (US), A&D Company, Limited (Japan), Accuris Instruments (US), IKA Works GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), RADWAG Balances and Scales (Poland), Avantor, Inc. (US), Biohit Oyj (Finland), Calibration Lab (Belgium), BRAND GMBH + CO KG (Germany), Prime Technologies (US), BioMedical Computing Ltd. (UK), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Humpage Technology Ltd. (UK), IBR Inc. (Switzerland), Sartorius Croatia (Croatia), Gilson Incorporated (US), Labtronics Inc. (Canada), and Techvolver ApS (Denmark).

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (30%), Tier 2 (48%), and Tier 3 (22%)

By Designation: C-level (28%), Director-level (33%), and Others (39%)

By Region: North America (21%), Asia- Pacific (34%), Europe (30%), and RoW (15%)

Recent Developments of Pipette Calibrators Industry:

In 2023, RADWAG Balances and Scales ( Poland ) launched the AP-12.1.5Y which is the first automatic device designed to calibrate single- and multi-channel micropipettes with one µg, in accordance with ISO 8655 requirements.

) launched the AP-12.1.5Y which is the first automatic device designed to calibrate single- and multi-channel micropipettes with one µg, in accordance with ISO 8655 requirements. In 2022, Advanced Instruments (US) acquired Artel (US); Artel is an internationally recognized gold standard for performance management of workflows in which automated liquid handling systems and manual pipettes are used throughout the life science industry.

In 2021, METTLER TOLEDO (US) entered into an agreement with the US Department of Defense to increase domestic production capacity of pipette tips and enhance manufacturing automation and logistics.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=12158123

Pipette Calibrators Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall pipette calibrators market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the pipette calibrators market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the pipette calibrators market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the pipette calibrators market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the pipette calibrators market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like METTLER TOLEDO (US), Sartorius AG ( Germany ), Advanced Instruments (US), A&D Company, Limited ( Japan ), among others in the pipette calibrators market strategies.

Related Reports:

Mice Model Market - Global Forecasts to 2029

Digital Pathology Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Proteomics Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Genomics Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Biomarkers Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pipette-calibrator-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pipette-calibrator.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets