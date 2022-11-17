Piramal Critical Care (PCC) commits to reduce its environmental footprint and growing responsibly through sustainable operations

Piramal Pharma Ltd (PPL) Sustainability Report FY 21-22 articulates PPL's ESG journey and integrating sustainability practices across all its businesses, including PCC

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Critical Care (PCC) has integrated its sustainability framework with its strategy as well as daily business practices. As part of the endeavour, PCC's Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) policy covers sustainable and environment-friendly practices across energy and waste management, climate change management, greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction, water stewardship, supplier assessment, and integration of sustainability into our operations to ensure continual improvement in our performance and employee engagement. PCC is the complex hospital generics business under Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL). PCC's commitment towards sustainability dovetails into the overall objective of integrating sustainable practices across all businesses under PPL, as articulated in PPL's Sustainability Report FY 21–22.

Piramal Pharma Limited: ESG Strategy

Peter DeYoung, CEO, Global Pharma, says, "Our growth trajectory is guided by responsible business principles. Our second Sustainability Report is a manifestation of the progress of this journey and provides our stakeholders with a transparent view of our ESG performance."

Our focus

Under the ESG strategy, one of the key focus areas for Piramal is sustainability initiatives. We have set time-bound targets to review our energy and GHG emission profile and develop a decarbonization plan to reduce our Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions. We are also striving to maximize the green cover at our operating sites. The Company is also taking initiatives towards reducing energy consumption and managing energy systems by implementing energy-efficient equipment and appliances, wherever relevant. Water management, zero incinerable hazardous waste to landfill and non-hazardous waste disposal are also priority areas of the company's ESG plans. Our facilities utilize techniques that are sustainable and environmentally conscious.

Energy management

Energy management is one of our primary focus areas because of its direct influence on emissions and costs associated with our operations. We have implemented measures for improving the energy efficiencies of our operations through improved processes, increasing the share of renewables, technology, absorption and optimizing energy consumption from traditional sources. These interventions will help us reduce emissions and carbon footprint in the coming years.

Climate change management

Our efforts and actions are continually focused on reducing our Scope 1 and 2 emissions. GHG emissions are mainly generated directly through natural gas consumption used to heat the facilities, create process steam and indirectly through the purchase of electricity. A closed manufacturing system in conjunction with an automated packaging line at our Bethlehem facility is designed to eliminate/reduce open handling. These measures help to address GHG emissions and minimize negative ecological effects. We monitor and control air emissions at our facilities, ensuring they are within the permissible regulatory limits as per site environmental permits.

Water stewardship

We are exploring new technologies and aiming to develop water-conservation solutions to reduce our freshwater usage. We plan to conduct a water-use audit for all sites, allowing us to identify areas for improved efficiency, reduced usage, and possible recycling options. During FY 2021–22, total water usage by our manufacturing locations reduced by 8%.

Waste management

All our sites have adopted the 5R waste hierarchy (reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, and rethink) for waste management to achieve a net reduction of waste. This approach is based on the principle that responsible waste management starts by reducing consumption where practicable, so that lesser waste is generated. Where waste reduction is not appropriate or feasible, disposal methods, including direct waste to energy or those that offer methane generation credits are considered.

Employee engagement in sustainability initiatives

We believe in inculcating a sense of ownership amongst our employees. Our 'Ideas to Excellence' (i2e) initiative encourages employees to share their ideas on innovative ways to improve and enhance our operations.

Key environmental highlights from the Piramal Pharma Ltd (PPL) Sustainability Report FY21–22

Increased the use of renewable energy by replacing coal with bio briquette, installing solar roof panels, LED lighting in place less efficient technology, and using hydroelectric power

Controlled emissions using process controls and technologies, including nitrogen blanketing, efficient gas scrubbing systems, multistage condensers, bag filters, and electrostatic precipitators

Implemented tree plantation programmes across locations; our manufacturing facilities currently have more than 82,000 trees

Drove technology absorption for energy efficiency and greenhouse gases

Piramal's Strategic ESG Framework

The framework has 12 focus areas, guiding PPL's strategic and operational imperatives. To view the Company's ESG strategy, framework and targets, please download the full report: PPL Sustainability Report FY21-22.

About Piramal Critical Care:

Piramal Critical Care (PCC) is a global leader in anesthesia, pain management, and intrathecal therapy. PCC maintains a wide presence across more than 100 countries including the US and the European markets. Our product portfolio includes inhalation anesthetics, injectable pain and anesthesia drugs, anti-infectives, injectable drugs for myxedema coma, intrathecal therapy for spasticity management, and plasma volume expanders. Piramal Critical Care has strong manufacturing and process development capabilities with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Bethlehem, PA, United States and Telangana, India, which are inspected by US FDA, UK MHRA and other regulators, and partners with leading pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organizations around the world. For more information and updates, please visit: www.piramalcriticalcare.com

About Piramal Pharma Ltd.:

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA | BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceuticals company, offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 15 global facilities and a distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business, and the India Consumer Healthcare business selling over-the-counter products. PPS offers end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions through a globally integrated network of facilities across the drug life cycle to innovators and generic companies. PCC's complex hospital product portfolio includes inhalation anesthetics, intrathecal therapies for spasticity and pain management, injectable pain and anesthetics, injectable anti-infectives, and other therapies. The Indian Consumer Healthcare business is among the leading players in India in the self-care space, with established brands in the Indian consumer healthcare market. In addition, PPL has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, the company received a growth equity investment from the Carlyle Group.

