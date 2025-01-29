Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Results for Q3 and 9M FY25

News provided byPiramal Pharma Ltd
Jan 29, 2025, 05:37 ET
MUMBAI, India, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceuticals and wellness company, today announced its standalone and consolidated results for the Third Quarter (Q3) and Nine Months (9M) ended 31st December 2024.
|
Consolidated Financial Highlights
|
(in ₹ Cr. or as stated)
|
Particulars
|
Q3FY25
|
Q3FY24
|
YoY
|
9MFY25
|
9MFY24
|
YoY
|
Revenue from Operations
|
2,204
|
1,959
|
13 %
|
6,397
|
5,619
|
14 %
|
CDMO
|
1,278
|
1,134
|
13 %
|
3,659
|
3,101
|
18 %
|
CHG
|
654
|
576
|
14 %
|
1,928
|
1,782
|
8 %
|
ICH
|
278
|
252
|
10 %
|
819
|
747
|
10 %
|
EBITDA
|
350
|
330
|
6 %
|
977
|
815
|
20 %
|
EBITDA Margin
|
16 %
|
17 %
|
15 %
|
15 %
|
Share of Net Profit of Associates
|
17
|
14
|
22 %
|
57
|
47
|
20 %
|
Net Profit After Tax
|
4
|
10
|
(64) %
|
(62)
|
(83)
|
NM
Key Highlights for Q3FY25/9MFY25
- Revenue from Operations grew by 14% YoY for 9MFY25, primarily driven by high-teen growth in the CDMO business
- EBITDA grew by 20% YoY for 9MFY25, supported by operating leverage, cost optimization initiatives and superior revenue mix
- Net-Debt to EBITDA ratio maintained at 2.8x
- Best-in-Class Quality Track Record - No pending observation at any of our US FDA inspected sites
- Significant Step Towards Sustainable Operations - Converted the coal-fired steam boiler at our Digwal facility to operate on biomass briquettes, a carbon-neutral fuel source. This will eliminate ~24,000 tCO2e1 GHG2 emissions annually accounting for about 17% of our total emissions
Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited said, "FY25 so far has been a steady year for the Company with revenue growth of 14% and EBITDA growing at 20%. Our CDMO business continues to deliver robust performance with 18% revenue growth along with EBITDA margin improvement in 9MFY25. This performance was largely led by innovation related work. Our CHG business registered an early-teen revenue growth during the quarter on the back of strong volume growth in our Inhalation Anesthesia portfolio. In our ICH business, power brands continue to register about 19% growth.
The quarter also marked a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable manufacturing with the conversion of coal-fired steam boiler at our Digwal facility to operate on biomass briquettes. This will significantly reduce our GHG emissions - underscoring our unwavering commitment towards the planet."
1. Tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent; 2. Green House Gas
|
Key Business Highlights for Q3 and 9M FY25
|
- CDMO business delivered high-teen revenue growth for 9MFY25 driven by continued traction in the on-patent commercial manufacturing and generic API business
- Timely capacity expansions and targeted BD1 efforts resulting in YoY growth in RFPs, however customer decision making is prolonged
- Continued YoY improvement in EBITDA Margin driven by better revenue mix and initiatives towards better procurement strategies, cost optimization and operational excellence
- Maintained our best-in-class quality track record with successful clearance of 365 regulatory inspections (including 45 US FDA inspections) and over 1,800 customer audits since FY2012
- Converted the coal-fired steam boiler at our Digwal facility to operate on biomass briquettes, a carbon-neutral fuel source. This is expected to eliminate ~24,000 tCO2e GHG emissions annually, accounting for about 17% of total emissions
- Biotech Funding – CY2024 funding improved over CY2023, enough to replenish biotech cash burn but not enough to accelerate R&D spends
Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):
- Inhalation Anesthesia (IA) sales in the US tracking healthy volume growth driven by order wins for Sevoflurane and Isoflurane
- Capacity expansion at Dahej and Digwal underway to capture IA opportunities in the RoW markets. Seeing month-on-month increase in production output
India Consumer Healthcare (ICH):
- ICH business delivered double-digit revenue growth in Q3 and 9MFY25 amidst tepid consumer demand in the industry
- Power Brands grew at 19% YoY during 9MFY25, driven by robust performance in Little's, Polycrol and CIR. Power Brands contributed to 48% of total ICH sales
- Excluding i-range, which was impacted by regulatory price control, growth in power brands was about 26% for 9MFY25
- Added 16 new products and 23 new SKUs in 9MFY25
- Launched our new media campaign with Mrunal Thakur for Lacto Calamine
- E-commerce sales grew at over 40% YoY in Q3FY25 and contributed 20% to ICH sales. Present on more than 20 E-commerce platforms
1. As per IQVIA data
|
Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement
|
(in ₹ Cr. or as stated)
|
Particulars
|
Quarterly
|
Nine Months
|
Q3FY25
|
Q3FY24
|
YoY Change
|
9MFY25
|
9MFY24
|
YoY Change
|
Revenue from Operations
|
2,204
|
1,959
|
13 %
|
6,397
|
5,619
|
14 %
|
Other Income
|
12
|
62
|
(80) %
|
93
|
149
|
(38) %
|
Total Income
|
2,216
|
2,020
|
10 %
|
6,490
|
5,768
|
13 %
|
Material Cost
|
806
|
675
|
19 %
|
2,277
|
1,940
|
17 %
|
Employee Expenses
|
556
|
524
|
6 %
|
1,695
|
1,535
|
10 %
|
Other Expenses
|
504
|
491
|
3 %
|
1,541
|
1,478
|
4 %
|
EBITDA
|
350
|
330
|
6 %
|
977
|
815
|
20 %
|
Interest Expenses
|
103
|
106
|
(2) %
|
318
|
334
|
(5) %
|
Depreciation
|
197
|
186
|
6 %
|
574
|
544
|
5 %
|
Share of Net Profit of Associates
|
17
|
14
|
22 %
|
57
|
47
|
20 %
|
Profit Before Tax
|
67
|
52
|
29 %
|
142
|
(16)
|
NM
|
Tax
|
63
|
9
|
582 %
|
204
|
35
|
479 %
|
Net Profit after Tax
|
4
|
42
|
(91) %
|
(62)
|
(51)
|
NM
|
Exceptional item
|
-
|
(32)
|
NM
|
-
|
(32)
|
NM
|
Net Profit after Tax after Exceptional Item
|
4
|
10
|
(64) %
|
(62)
|
(83)
|
NM
Q3FY25/9MFY25 Earnings Conference Call
Piramal Pharma Limited will be hosting a conference call for investors / analysts on 29th January 2025 from 5:30 PM to 6:15 PM (IST) to discuss its Q3 and 9M FY25 Results.
The dial-in details for the call are as under:
|
Event
|
Location & Time
|
Telephone Number
|
Conference call on
|
India – 05:30 PM IST
|
+91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (Primary
|
1 800 120 1221 (Toll free number)
|
USA – 07:00 AM
(Eastern Time – New York)
|
Toll free number
18667462133
|
UK – 12:00 PM
(London Time)
|
Toll free number
08081011573
|
Singapore – 08:00 PM
(Singapore Time)
|
Toll free number
8001012045
|
Hong Kong – 08:00 PM
(Hong Kong Time)
|
Toll free number
800964448
|
Express Join with
|
Please use this link for prior registration to reduce wait time at the time of joining
About Piramal Pharma Limited:
Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.
For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn
* Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855206/4913155/Piramal_Pharma_Limited_Logo.jpg
