PIRELLI NORTH AMERICA CONTINUES SPONSORSHIPS OF REBELLE RALLY, AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEBUT LAST YEAR

THE PIRELLI SCORPION RANGE CONFIRMED AS A PERFECT FIT FOR THE LONGEST WOMEN'S OFF-ROAD RALLY IN THE UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful edition last year, Pirelli North America will once again sponsor the Rebelle Rally, the first women's off-road navigation rally raid in the United States.

Traversing over 2,500 kilometers through Nevada and California's iconic terrain, the Rally is an endurance competition for women requiring precision driving and navigation. It is not a race for speed, but a unique and demanding event based on the elements of headings, hidden checkpoints, time, and distance using maps, compasses, and road books. GPS and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited.

The Rebelle Rally is considered a proving ground for people, products, and stock manufacturer vehicles: it is designed for 4×4 and Crossover vehicles, the perfect fit for Pirelli's Scorpion range. It is not a coincidence that Pirelli confirmed its presence at the Rally as one of the main sponsors this year, as the competition is the ideal proving ground for its Scorpion™ ATR and Scorpion™ All Terrain Plus tires. These two products are Pirelli's flagship on and off-road tires, developed for drivers of SUVs, pickups, and crossovers who want to strike a balance between on-road performance and off-road capability, all with no compromise.

The Rebelle takes place on the stunning dirt roads, double tracks, trails, and sand dunes of the American West. The route changes every year: for its seventh edition, the event will start on October 6 near Incline Village, Nevada and finish at Imperial Sand Dunes in California on October 15.

The 2022 edition will see 110 women, divided into 55 teams, competing. The participants come from from 94 cities, 24 states and four countries, ranging in age from 23-74 years old. To date, the Rebelle has hosted women from 284 cities, 50 states/provinces, and ten countries.

There are eight manufacturers participating fielding 15 total teams. Over the years, the Rally has truly become a testing ground for OEMs. Rivian, for instance, will once again compete in the Rally, with its R1T fitted with Scorpion tires.

Pirelli and Rebelle Rally share not only a passion for competition and off-roading, but the understanding – and common value – of the importance of giving back. To support this, the two partnered up to create a new challenge for select Rally participants. The top three Rebelle teams that compete using Pirelli SCORPION™ tires in each class will win a donation towards a registered non-profit of their choice. The new element adds a layer of philanthropy so important to the women behind the wheel.

About the Rebelle Rally:

The Rebelle Rally is the longest competitive off-road rally in the United States. Traversing over 2,500 kilometers through Nevada and California's iconic terrain, it is an endurance competition for women consisting of precision driving and navigating - not fastest speed. The competition is innovative and unique, using maps, compass, roadbooks and strategy - known as Rebelle Format. GPS and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited. Remote and off-grid for eight competition days, the Rebelle Rally is considered a providing ground for people, products and stock manufacturer vehicles.

To learn more, visit www.rebellerally.com

