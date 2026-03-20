DEDICATED TRUCK AND SUV PRODUCT LINES DRIVE RECOGNITION AMONG NORTH AMERICAN DRIVERS

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pirelli has ranked highest in the Truck/Utility segment in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction StudySM, marking a significant milestone in the company's North American growth strategy.

PIRELLI RANKS #1 IN TRUCK/UTILITY SEGMENT IN THE JD POWER 2026 U.S. ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT TIRE CUSTOMER SATISFACTION STUDY

This achievement reflects Pirelli's focused investment in the Truck and SUV market, including the development of dedicated product families such as the Scorpion line, engineered specifically to meet the performance, durability, and versatility demands of North American drivers. In particular, Pirelli most recently introduced the Scorpion XTM AT, the latest addition to the Truck/Utility category, designed to deliver enhanced off-road performance with great on-road comfort.

The JD Power U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study evaluates tire owner satisfaction across key attributes including ride comfort, wear, traction/handling, and appearance. The 2026 study also incorporates expanded insights into tire usage, replacement behavior, and brand loyalty across one-, two-, and three-year ownership periods.

Based on responses from 38,244 owners and lessees of 2023–2025 model-year vehicles, collected between January and December 2025, the study highlights shifting consumer expectations and increasing demand for specialized tire performance in the Truck/Utility segment.

"This recognition is especially meaningful as it highlights our success in a segment that is central to the North American market," said Claudio Zanardo, President and CEO of Pirelli Tire North America. "Over the past several years, we have made significant investments to develop products, such as our Scorpion family, specifically designed to meet the needs of truck and SUV drivers in the U.S. and Canada. Seeing customers recognize and reward that effort is a great achievement."

Pirelli's continued expansion in the Truck/Utility segment is driven by close collaboration with original equipment manufacturers and a growing portfolio tailored to local market demands, including larger vehicles, diverse driving conditions, and increasing electrification.

As Pirelli strengthens its presence in North America, this top ranking demonstrates how its strategy, focused on technology, premium quality, and market-specific innovation, is resonating with consumers and gaining momentum across one of the industry's most competitive segments.

SOURCE Pirelli North America