Pirelli further strengthens its commitment to the country. Investment and output expansion details will be communicated in the coming months following the finalization of the development plans

MILAN and WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pirelli is reinforcing its long-term commitment to the United States with a key step in its product and industrial strategy. The Georgia plant, already dedicated to the most technologically advanced products for the U.S. market—both in the High-Value segment and in Motorsport—will be further enhanced by the production of connected tires featuring Cyber™ Tyre technology. This development highlights the strategic importance of the U.S. for Pirelli's global growth roadmap, strengthening the company's integrated industrial and technological presence in the country.

PIRELLI WILL START CYBER™ TYRE PRODUCTION IN GEORGIA UNDERLINING THE STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE OF THE U.S. MARKET From Left: Claudio Zanardo, CEO Pirelli North America; Diane Farrell, Deputy Under Secretary for International Trade; Marta Youth, Deputy Chief of Mission, US Embassy in Rome; Pat Wilson, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Economic Development; Aimone Di Savoia Aosta, Pirelli Senior Vice President Institutional and Regulatory Affairs

The announcement comes as Pirelli participates in the SelectUSA Investment Summit, the flagship event promoted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, where Cyber™ Tyre is being showcased as a core innovation shaping the future of smart mobility.

Cyber™ Tyre is the world's first hardware-and-software system capable of collecting data and information from sensors embedded in tires, processing them through Pirelli's proprietary software and algorithms, and, by communicating in real time with the vehicle's electronics, enabling new functionalities integrated with driving and control systems to enhance the driving experience and increase safety levels, as well as supporting connected infrastructure.

In a highly advanced market such as the United States, where digital and smart mobility solutions are rapidly expanding, Cyber™ Tyre represents a distinctive competitive advantage for Pirelli.

At SelectUSA, Cyber™ Tyre was showcased at the Georgia State booth, a particularly meaningful presence given Pirelli's industrial footprint in the state, where it has been established for more than 20 years.

"The start of Cyber™ Tyre production in our Rome, Georgia plant is a significant milestone for Pirelli in this country," said Claudio Zanardo, CEO of Pirelli North America. "It reflects our commitment to bringing advanced technologies like Cyber™ Tyre closer to the market, further strengthening our industrial footprint and innovation capabilities in the United States."

To further enhance the role of Rome as a high-tech production site, Pirelli is finalizing the introduction of the latest version of the MIRS (Modular Integrated Robotized System) production process. It will be the most advanced manufacturing process for high-end, premium production within the entire Pirelli Group, and is exclusive to the Georgia factory. The process further enhances robotized production capabilities, increasing productivity, flexibility, and quality.

It is a highly digitalized system that enables a direct link between product design and its industrial application.

This development lays the groundwork for growth in Pirelli's production capacity in Rome, an integral part of the Group's industrial development plans, and will further strengthen Pirelli's presence in the United States—one of its most important and strategic markets.

The Rome, Georgia, plant specializes in high-value tire production for the North American market. It also hosts a dedicated R&D center, further strengthening its role in technological development and product innovation.

The facility is recognized for its responsible sourcing practices, including the use of FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®)-certified natural rubber, underscoring the company's broader environmental commitment across its supply chain.

www.pirelli.com

SOURCE Pirelli North America